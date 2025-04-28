NC Native Plant Society Announces Two Native Plant Sales in Boone May 17 and June 21

The Blue Ridge Chapter of the NC Native Plant Society is announcing

the dates for their two annual native plant sales. The sales will be

held on Saturday, May 17 and Saturday June 21 at the Daniel Boone

Native Gardens located at 651 Horn in the West Drive, Boone. The sales

run from 8:00am to 11:00am both days. In the event of rain, the

location will be moved across the street to the picnic shelter in

Boone Park.

Knowledgeable sellers and members of the Native Plant Society will be

on site to help answer questions about plants, growing environments

and pollinators. All the plants provided for this sale have been

responsibly propagated in accordance with all plant protection laws.

Most perennials are priced from $7.00 to $25.00, depending on size.

Trees and shrubs are priced from $15.00 to $25.00, depending on size.

Some rare species will be individually priced. Cash, credit cards and

checks are accepted. This is a non-profit fund raiser with proceeds

from the sales benefitting the Daniel Boone Native Gardens and the NC

Native Plant Society.

Buyers can expect to find a wide variety of different perennials,

ferns, grasses, sedges, trees and shrubs native to this region and

well suited to our local growing conditions. The use of native plants

in home landscapes promotes a healthy environment, encourages native

pollinators such as bumblebees and butterflies, and provides a food

source for many native birds such as gold finches. Plants that are

native to our region are well suited to our particular climate, annual

rainfall, soil conditions and elevation; so they require less

fertilizer or additional watering.

“Helene’s destruction raged far and wide across our region and it took

its toll in many forms. As we look to rebuild, many people are

looking to do so in ways that can benefit our natural surroundings.

By incorporating native plants in our individual landscapes around our

homes, and in larger projects such as riparian and slope restoration,

individuals can contribute to a slow but steady rebuilding and

restoration of our natural environment. The Blue Ridge Chapter of the

NC Native Plant Society is honored to be able to contribute to this

effort through our plant sales and we hope that High Country residents

will be excited to take home some native plants and get planting.”

Sue McBean, Steering Committee, Blue Ridge Chapter.

About the Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society:

The mission of the North Carolina Native Plant Society is to promote

the enjoyment and conservation of North Carolina’s native plants and

their habitats through education, protection, propagation, and

advocacy. For more information see

https://ncwildflower.org/blue-ridge/.

About the Daniel Boone Native Gardens:

Opened in 1963, the mission of the gardens is to protect and conserve

plants in addition to educating visitors about native plants of North

Carolina. The Daniel Boone Native Gardens are located at 651 Horn in

the West Drive, Boone, NC. The Gardens are always open. Donations are

welcome. Suggested donation is $5 for adults and free for children

under 16. For more information see

https://www.danielboonenativegardens.org/.

