NC House of Representatives Announces Select Committee on Hurricane Helene Recovery Efforts

Raleigh, NC – North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has announced his appointment of the “House Select Committee on Helene Recovery” to continue the work of the General Assembly as the people of Western North Carolina continue to recover from Hurricane Helene.

The committee will be co-chaired by Reps. Dudley Greene (R-McDowell) and Majority Leader John Bell and will meet until the end of the year.

NC House Speaker Tim Moore said, “The creation of this committee is a critical step toward helping western North Carolina recover and rebuild after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene. By hearing from key stakeholders and resources, we can ensure that our future response is coordinated, effective, and focused on the needs of the affected communities.”

He continued, “I am grateful to my colleagues for their dedication to this effort, and I am confident that this committee will make a meaningful difference. Together, we will stand with Western North Carolina every step of the way, for as long as it takes.”

