NC House Approves $700 Million in Additional Helene Disaster Relief

Raleigh, NC — Today, the North Carolina House of Representatives approved a proposal to invest an additional $700 million to support Hurricane Helene recovery efforts across Western North Carolina.

This latest round of funding builds upon more than $1.4 billion already allocated for disaster relief, bringing the total to over $2.1 billion.

Key funding provisions include:

  • $270M allocated from DOT budget specifically toward Helene WNC repairs
  • $70M to continue pulling down critical federal disaster recovery funding
  • $75M towards construction and reimbursement of privately owned roads and bridges
  • $65M towards repair and reconstruction of damaged schools
  • $50M in additional no-interest loans for impacted units of local government
  • $70M in funding for local government capital repairs 
  • $25M to upgrade and enhance regional airports to support disaster responses 
  • $18M to invest in fire stations across WNC to prepare for a high-risk fire season 
  • $18M in additional funding to support our frontline volunteer organizations 
  • $16M in infrastructure investments to support redevelopment in Canton, NC 
  • $12.25M to repair damaged state park facilities and expedite reopening
  • $10M to support impacted public and private colleges and universities in the region
  • $8M to support apple growers in Western NC

Other investments include funds for landslide mapping, hazardous dam repair and removal, damaged rail lines, and additional tourism promotion.