N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Board Elects New Leadership

RALEIGH, N.C. (July 25, 2025) — At its business meeting this week, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) elected Mark Craig, of Guilford County, to serve as chairman and Landon G. Zimmer, of New Hanover County, was elected vice chairman.

Craig, an at-large appointee by Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, has been on the Commission since 2013 serving for the past two years as vice chairman. He is President of R.H. Barringer Distributing Company and lives in Greensboro with his wife, Teresa. Craig is a strong proponent of utilizing a science-based approach to advocate for sustainable recommendations in wildlife management.

“It’s an honor to be elected chairman by fellow commissioners. I’d like to thank Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger for the opportunity to serve on the Commission. I look forward to continuing to serve the Wildlife Commission in this leadership role,” stated Craig after being elected.

Zimmer, an at-large appointee by Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, has been on the Commission since 2015. He is a managing partner of Zimmer Development Company and partner at the law firm of Zimmer and Zimmer, LLP, Attorneys at Law and lives in Wilmington with his wife, Mary Wills. He is a lifetime North Carolina sportsman and conservationist and a strong advocate for the preservation and enhancement of both the state’s wildlife and their habitats.

“It is a privilege to serve as Vice Chairman of the Wildlife Resources Commission. North Carolina’s diverse wildlife and natural resources—from the mountains to the coast—are vital to our state and its future. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to work alongside my fellow commissioners and staff to protect and preserve the resource for generations of North Carolinians to come,” said Zimmer.

As part of its statutory authority, the 21-member commission establishes policies and regulations governing hunting, fishing, trapping, boating and lands management in North Carolina. Members serve until reappointed or replaced.

