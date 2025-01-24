Mustard Seed Home To Offer Order Ahead Valentines Floral Arrangements

Mustard Seed Home will offer Valentine’s floral arrangements for pickup this February! The Valentine’s Day Collection is a lush garden-style mix of seasonal blooms and foliage designed by creative director and master gardener Danielle Stewart. Under Danielle’s leadership, Mustard Seed Home has created three styles and sizes of bold and elaborate floral arrangements embellished with ribbon and enclosure cards. To order your arrangement, visit the website and select your preferred size. The Mustard Seed team will create the arrangement in one of their containers, add a ribbon and enclosure card, and then contact you to schedule pickup at the Home store on February 13th or 14th at our Green St. location.

Danielle Stewart

“Our goal is to make it easy for locals to have significant and beautiful arrangements for Valentine’s Day,” says Danielle Stewart. “Each arrangement is handmade the day before to provide fresh flowers and elaborate greenery. We decided to offer online ordering this year to take the pressure off people rushing to find flowers on their way home from work on Valentine’s Day. Now, you can trust our team of floral designers to create something beautiful for you in the Valentine’s color palette. Ditch the expensive grocery store rose bouquets this year, and let us create something wonderful for the person you love.”

For more information on sizing, pricing, and ordering, visit the website at www.mustardseedblowingrock.com.

###

Mustard Seed Home is a curated home decor and fresh floral expansion from the garden center you know and love, The Mustard Seed Market! The mission at Mustard Seed Home is to bring unique and eclectic goods to the Blowing Rock area, such as a diverse collection of items created by local artisans, weekly fresh flowers, and eclectic finds from vendors worldwide. Led by two Blowing Rock natives, Mustard Seed co-founder and Expert Gardener Danielle Stewart, in partnership with furniture industry veteran and Trend Advisor Madeline Stewart, Mustard Seed Home has been recognized as the Best Home Decor store in Watauga County in 2023 and 2024. The store has also been featured as a Retail Star in Home Accents Today magazine and has received the 2025 35th ART Awards for Best Home Accents Store in the East/Atlantic Region.

For More Information, contact the Director of Marketing & Merchandising, Madeline Stewart, at Madeline.mustardseed@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

