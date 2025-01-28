Music Lineup Announced for Boonerang Music & Arts Festival in June

Louisiana-based bands New Orleans Suspects and Tribal Gold are among the acts headlining the 2025 lineup for the Boonerang Music & Arts Festival, taking place June 19-22. The fourth annual street festival and community homecoming features performances on multiple stages throughout downtown Boone.

Presented by the Town of Boone and supporting partners, the multi-day event features performances and activities at many downtown locations, arts vending, silent disco, dance stage, vintage clothing market, participatory drum circle, and kids zone — in addition to the array of food, drinks and shopping always available in downtown Boone. This year’s festival will also include the second annual Boone’s Got Talent showcase at the Appalachian Theatre on Thursday and a Boonerang International celebration on Sunday.

The New Orleans Suspects and Tribal Gold bring their trademark NOLA flavor to Boone, showcasing a mix of classic funk, blues, and Mardis Gras Indian rhythm. Tribal Gold’s visit to Boone will include an educational discussion about the traditions of Mardi Gras Indians, at the Appalachian Theatre. Other not-to-be-missed acts include local country favorites Adam Church and the Pressley Laton Band, the stacked horn sections of Electro Lust and Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, and Appalachian rockers Big Daddy Love.

Filling out the more than two dozen initial acts are Funkupation, Drew Foust & The Wheelhouse, Larry & Joe, The Burnett Sisters Band, Ska City, Lightning Bugs, Kris Truelsen and Country Casserole, Maura Shawn Scanlin, Barrett, River Eckert, Virginia and the Slims, Kattagast’s Leopard Lounge, Will Willis, Jay Brown, Real Companion, New Boss, Lisa Frank, and the High

(828) 268-6206 laney.wise@townofboone.net

Country Drum Collective. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks to round out the 2025 lineup. Stage schedules will be announced this spring.

“Each year for Boonerang we try to include a variety of Boone-connected musicians and bands with different styles and backgrounds for our free downtown street festival,” says Mark Freed, Cultural Resources Director for the Town of Boone. “Now four years into this, we realize how much talent our small mountain town truly boasts.”

In addition to the official festival stages and activities, numerous auxiliary performances and activities are already being planned, including a Battle of the Bands competition that will be hosted at four of the local breweries throughout the spring, and additional music and afterparties at various downtown venues.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of support and buy in we have from the community, as more and more stakeholders in Boone and the High Country have found valuable and creative ways to get involved with Boonerang,” Freed adds.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring the festival or participating in activity programming are asked to contact Freed at 828-268-6280 or mark.freed@townofboone.net.

Anyone curious about vending or volunteering at Boonerang 2025 can look for the “Festival Information” and “Volunteer” tabs at BoonerangFest.com for more information, including the vendor application, due by Feb. 5.

For more information about Boonerang, visit BoonerangFest.com.

