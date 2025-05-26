Mural Project Set to Transform Middle Fork Greenway Tunnel Near Tweetsie Railroad

Mural Render

Once delayed by Hurricane Helene, a long-anticipated mural project is about to breathe new life into key tunnels along the Middle Fork Greenway, the scenic trail system that will eventually connect Boone to Blowing Rock. Thanks to the support of the AARP’s Community Challenge Grant, the Watauga Arts Council (WAC) is proud to announce that local artist Whitney Landwehrmann will soon begin officially painting three vibrant murals in the tunnels at Tweetsie Railroad and Mystery Hill.

Watauga Arts Council (WAC) has diligently collected content ideas from residents of all ages and backgrounds to help inform the design. “We started to realize that a common denominator that unites us all is our love for this land,” says Amber Bateman, WAC Executive Director. “We decided to do a series of images of how people connect to our land, whether through play, agriculture, sightseeing, etc. We also wanted to honor the Blue Ridge Conservancy’s mission of conservation and education. The mural will include images of plants and animals native to our land to educate the viewer on the life beyond the trail. A virtual component will allow the viewer to scan a QR code to expand the experience.”

Mural artist Whitney Landwehrmann worked hard in the past weeks to clean and prep the mural space for this new phase of the project. Residents and visitors are invited to the tunnels to watch the artist paint and possibly even lend a hand if needed. Due to weather, the schedule is subject to change at the last minute, so please fill out this form to receive up-to-date information about the painting schedule! Additionally, you can find this form on the Watauga Art Council’s homepage under the news section. We could also use one or two strong volunteers to help maneuver scaffolding.

Watauga Arts Council and Blue Ridge Conservancy have partnered to enrich the Middle Fork Greenway with a shared vision: integrating art along the eight-mile trail connecting Boone and Blowing Rock. The new murals will link two Greenway sections already featuring sculpture installations by Watauga Arts Council, creating a continuous 1.5-mile stretch of public art. This evolving corridor aims to enhance the experience for walkers, cyclists, and all trail users while celebrating the High Country’s distinctive natural beauty and cultural heritage.

As the Greenway continues to expand and link Boone to Blowing Rock, creative touches like this mural help ensure the path is as inspiring as the places it connects.

Follow the Watauga Arts Council on social media or visit www.watauga-arts.org for more mural updates and volunteer opportunities.

###

About Watauga Arts Council

The Watauga Arts Council (WAC) fosters a thriving, diverse, vibrant, creative community through arts advocacy, education, support, and inspiration. Serving professional and emerging artists, WAC facilitates and provides a structure for arts initiatives that enrich the lives of artists, residents, and visitors alike. Offering art classes for all ages, grant funding to artists and arts organizations, gallery exhibits, community groups, and special projects and events, their work enriches the lives of residents and visitors alike. Learn more and get involved through their social media and on their website.

Website: https://www.watauga-arts.org/

Facebook: @Watauga County Arts Council

Instagram: @watauga_arts