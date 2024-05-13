Movement Mortgage to Host Sixth Annual High Country Top 50 Realtor Gala on May 30th

This coming May, the premier top 50 local real estate professionals in the High Country will gather to be honored for their 2023 success. This annual event was founded by The Angela McLean Team of Movement Mortgage in 2018 and has become the premier event for the Top Realtors in the High Country. Movement Mortgage is one of the fastest growing mortgage companies in the United States. This year’s celebration will be a magical one and an event not to be missed. This event has quickly become the Who’s Who of local real estate. In fact, many local real estate agents often set this accomplishment as one of their annual objectives.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 30th at Fire Rock Station in Vilas. “The top 50 High Country Realtors and top 10 Teams of 2023 will receive leadership awards in the presence of their colleagues and family members,” Angela says. This event is by invitation only and includes dinner, entertainment, fun fellowship and an awards ceremony honoring the recipients. “It is truly an honor to organize and plan this event each year. It is a lot of work but is so worth it to see the smiles and to make these realtors feel honored and appreciated. What many people do not realize is that our local realtors are a huge service to our community; ensuring that our communities grow and do not become stagnant. Our area sees substantial income generated from the real estate industry and we recognize this and want to show our appreciation for the service these agents provide.”

Diamond Elite sponsor is Elk River Realty. Platinum sponsors are Clean & Dry Environmental Solutions, Ashemont Title, Peak Insurance Group, Keller Williams High Country Realty, Watauga Democrat, and Mountains to Sea Inspections.

About Movement Mortgage

Movement was created to be different. Founded in 2008, amidst one of the biggest financial meltdowns in American history, Movement set forth on a mission to create a Movement of Change in our industry, in corporate cultures and in communities.

First, we pioneered a unique approach to home loans centered around helping homebuyers, quickly and easily. Then, we created a model so that our profit creates a long-term positive impact in communities both close to home and around the globe.

It all comes back to our mission, to love and value people in everything we do.

Movement has grown from a small team of 4 to more than 4,500 employees, 775 locations Nationwide and services mortgage loans in all 50 states. Recently, Movement introduced IMPACT LENDING and is committed to giving 40%-50% of our profits to making an impact in our communities. For us, purpose and people have always come before profit. And while we’re the first Impact Lender, we hope we’re not the only one.

The Boone office is located at 774 E. King Street, Suite A, Boone, NC 28607. To find out more, visit www.movement.com/angela.mclean

