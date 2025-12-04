Mountainfilm on Tour Returns to Lees-McRae for High Country Film and Speaker Series 2025–26 on Feb. 21 – Discounted Tickets Available Now

One of the country’s longest-running film festivals, Mountainfilm on Tour, returns for another season of the Lees-McRae High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series, this year featuring a live music performance before the screening of the latest lineup of documentary short films.

Mountainfilm’s mission is to use the power of the film medium to inspire audiences to create a better world. Each year they showcase the most inspiring, culturally rich, and adventurous documentary short films that highlight some of the best parts about the outdoors.

This year’s Mountainfilm on Tour event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Hayes Auditorium on the college’s North Campus. Live music will begin at 6:15 p.m. and the film screening will begin at 7 p.m. Advance online tickets are $10 for Lees-McRae students and $15 for community members.

A limited number of discounted tickets are available in advance at all Footsloggers locations. Footsloggers tickets are discounted to $10 for community members, and $5 for Lees-McRae students. All day-of tickets are $20.

