Mountainfilm on Tour Returns to Lees-McRae College on Feb. 8 as Part of the High Country Film and Speaker Series

Mountainfilm on Tour, a collection of top-of-the-line outdoor adventure films from the annual Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado, is returning to Lees-McRae this winter as part of the college’s High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series.

Mountainfilm’s mission is to use the power of the film medium to inspire audiences to create a better world. To achieve this, they collect the most inspiring, culturally rich, and adventurous documentary short films each year to share with a national audience. Mountainfilm on Tour will come to Lees-McRae on Saturday, Feb. 8, and the films will be screened in Hayes Auditorium. The screening will begin at 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Mountainfilm to Lees-McRae College and the High Country community once again this year. The nine films we have selected all feature authentic and inspiring stories with mountain themes. One particularly exciting film, ‘Planetwalker’ directed by Dominic Gill and Nadia Gill, has been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards in the Documentary Short Film category. The film tells the inspiring story of Dr. John Francis, who, after witnessing an oil spill in 1971, chose to walk everywhere and took a 17-year vow of silence to raise environmental awareness,” Instructor of Outdoor Recreation Management Richard Campbell said. “I had the opportunity to meet John Francis and Dominic and Nadia Gill at Mountainfilm back in May, and their story told through ‘Planetwalker’ is simply one of the most captivating and compelling films I have ever seen. I am thrilled to be able share this film, along with the others, with our audience this year.”

Tickets for the college’s screening of Mountainfilm on Tour are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at all Footsloggers locations for a discounted rate. Same-day tickets will also be sold at the Hayes Auditorium box office prior to the screening.

Learn more about this year’s High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series

Get tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

