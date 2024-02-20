Mountain Vista Window Washing Wins Two International Window Cleaning Titles

Last week at the International Window Cleaning Convention in Galveston TX both Izzy Smeltzer and Rowen Todd Competed and won first place in Two categories. Izzy competed in the women’s speed cleaning and took first place after going head to head with talented women from 3 or more countries including Brazil, Canada, and USA. Rowen entered the Medley competition which includes cleaning a large array of various windows in under 2 minutes while leaving the fewest mistakes. After Mountain Vista’s strong showing we have been invited to Brazil for the South American competitions this November.

Additionally while at the IWCA Convention we also spent four days in technical classes about rooftop safety, Osha certification courses, and learning more about how to provide top tier services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

