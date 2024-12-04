Mountain Home Music Presents the Jeff Little Trio with the Mountain Home Bluegrass Boys and Special Guest Tucker Conner on Dec. 12

Mountain Home Bluegrass Boys

Mountain Home Music is pleased to present An Appalachian Christmas with the Jeff Little Trio at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on December 12th at 7:30 PM. The Mountain Home Bluegrass Boys will open the show, with special guest Tucker Conner for a festive and fun evening of Appalachian music!

Jeff Little is an award-winning musician from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. A true innovator in acoustic music, Jeff has gained critical acclaim for his unique style, showcasing the piano as a lead instrument in Appalachian and Americana music. Jeff’s energetic performances and dedication to his craft are evident in every show. In 2014, Jeff was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame. He is also the Artist in Residence for the Popular Music Program at Catawba College in Salisbury, NC. The Jeff Little Trio features Jeff on piano, Steve Lewis on guitar and banjo, and Luke Little on mandolin.

The Mountain Home Bluegrass Boys, a staple of Mountain Home Music for the past 30 years, have deep roots in the organization’s history, tracing back to its founder, Joe Shannon. The band is fronted by two-time national Studio Musician of the Year David Johnson, and features two-time National Banjo Champion and MerleFest and HendersonFest Guitar Champion Steve Lewis, along with master musicians Scott Freeman on mandolin and Josh Scott on bass.

Tucker Conner, a talented young musician and member of the Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (Boone J.A.M.), has already made a name for himself in the local music scene. He has performed at the inaugural Boone’s Got Talent showcase and as part of the Doc Watson Day celebration at the Jones House, among other notable performances.

Make music part of your family tradition this holiday and support the arts at this festive concert, Thursday, December 12th, at 7:30 PM on the Doc Watson Stage in the beautiful Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, 559 W King St, Boone, NC. Tickets are $24 for Mountain Home Music Members, $29 for Non-Members, and $15 for Students.

For more information about upcoming programs or to support Mountain Home Music through membership or sponsorship, please visit mountainhomemusic.org

