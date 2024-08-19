Mountain Home Music Presents Fourth Tuesday Matinee Featuring Parker’s Mandolin August 27

Join Mountain Home Music our Fourth Tuesday Matinee featuring Parker’s Mandolin, a father-son duo from Blowing Rock, NC who love all things mandolin. Specifically, Owen and Ben Parker enjoy playing all genres of music, as long as it involves the 8-string.

Doors 1:30pm

Concert 2 – 3:15pm

Mountain Home Music Matinees are a suggested donation of $10, and are open to everyone regardless of means

You are cordially invited to Mountain Home Music’s 30th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, September 7th at the Valle Crucis Apple Barn! Tickets are on sale now and include dinner from the Dan’l Boone Inn, music, dancing and special performances to celebrate 30 years of Mountain Home Music. We can’t wait to commemorate this special occasion with you! GRAB YOUR TICKETS!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

