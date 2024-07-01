Mountain Home Music Presents ‘Bluegrass and Brass’, a July 4th Musical Celebration & High Country Staple since 1999

Bluegrass and Brass July 4th Concert

A Mountain Home Music Fourth of July musical tradition, “Bluegrass and Brass” returns to the High Country. This special patriotic show has been a High Country staple since 1999 and features the unusual blending of musical styles by the Mountain Home Bluegrass Boys and the King Street Brass Band.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. The program will run until 8:30 PM without an intermission so that folks can still make their favorite local fireworks displays. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Purchase tickets at mountainhomemusic.org or at the door.

This show will be an evening of excellent renditions of songs popular in both musical genres, but what makes the concert special is when they combine their efforts. “The program is not only fun and interactive, said Courtney Wheeler, Executive Director, it is also our chance to honor our American veterans, by asking them to stand while playing their branch of service’s anthem. If you would like to let a family member or friend know how much you appreciate their service to our country, then consider inviting them to attend this show”.

The Mountain Home Bluegrass Boys have been a Mountain Home Music staple for the past 29 years. The stories behind the Mountain Home Music “house band” origins lead directly back to the concert series’s founder, Joe Shannon. Fronted by two-time national Studio Musician of the Year David Johnson — who plays anything with strings — the band also includes two-time National Banjo Champion and MerleFest and HendersonFest Guitar Champion Steve Lewis, plus master musicians Scott Freeman on mandolin and Josh Scott on bass.

Trombonist Harold McKinney, a retired Appalachian State faculty member from the Hayes School of Music, directs the King Street Brass Band. This concert has special meaning for McKinney, as he was a member of the United States Air Force’s Tactical Air Command Band during his three and a half years of military service. Joining McKinney are alto trumpeter Patrick Whitehead from Washington D. C.’s Monumental Brass, soprano saxophonist Scott Kallestead, drummer Rob Falvo, and alto and bass trombonist Joe Brown, all from the Hayes School of Music. Katherine Smith of Greensboro will join King Street Brass on the french horn for this year’s performance.

Since 1994, Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music has proudly celebrated Appalachian music, singing, storytelling, and dance, supporting working artists and providing accessible cross-generational arts experiences for High Country audiences.

More than 30 concerts, dances, and other events are on the JSMHM schedule for 2024. To learn more and for updates about upcoming events, visit mountainhomemusic.org and follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

