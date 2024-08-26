Mountain Home Music Celebrates 30 Years with a Big Celebration September 7 at the Valle Crucis Apple Barn Beginning at 4:30

Kay & Patrick

Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music, a cornerstone of Appalachian performing arts since 1994, is thrilled to announce its 30th anniversary celebration! Join us on Saturday, September 7, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the picturesque Valle Crucis Apple Barn for an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and community spirit, sponsored by the Appalachian State University Center for Appalachian Studies.

Since 1994, Mountain Home Music has celebrated Appalachian music, singing, storytelling, and dance, supporting working artists and providing accessible cross-generational arts experiences for High Country audiences.

“Joe Shannon had a passion for bringing folks together around a shared cultural experience, and that’s something we have in common,” said Mountain Home Music Executive Director Courtney Wheeler. This milestone event will feature a delectable dinner from the Dan’l Boone Inn and Stick Boy Kitchen, lively music and dancing, and special performances by Patrick and Kay Crouch, David Johnson and friends, plus flatfoot dancing, Mountain Home Music memorabilia, and more!

“We’ve put together a fun program, and feel like the Valle Crucis Apple Barn is the perfect setting,” said board president Mark Freed. “We hope folks will come show their support at what promises to be a memorable and heartwarming celebration.”

Tickets are $50 and include dinner and a show from many musicians and artists who have been part of the Mountain Home Music family since its founding. Beer and wine will be available All proceeds from this fun-filled evening will benefit Mountain Home Music’s mission to educate and build community through the arts, providing accessible cross-generational experiences that elevate and perpetuate Appalachian culture.

As a special treat, attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes, including a one-week stay in a two-bedroom townhome in beautiful Playa Ocotal, Costa Rica, beautifully framed Williard Gayheart prints signed by the artist, musical instruments, and more! Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to grab yours at mountainhomemusic.org/event/30th-anniversary-celebration-fundraiser. Tickets are also available at the door.

For more information about upcoming programs, including “An Evening of Appalachian Murder Ballads” on Friday, October 18, or to support our work through membership or sponsorship, visit mountainhomemusic.org and follow Mountain Home Music on Facebook and Instagram.

For tickets and more information, visit mountainhomemusic.org.

