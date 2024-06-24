Mountain Home Music Announces Upcoming Concerts and the Tuesday Matinee Series

Mountain Home Music: Celebrating the diverse styles of Appalachian performing arts—music, storytelling, and dance—for 30 years! We provide accessible, cross-generational experiences, educating and building community through the arts in the High Country.

Patrick and Kay Crouch

Fourth Tuesday Matinees Return! Join us as our friends Patrick and Kay Crouch kick off the series on Tuesday, June 25, at 2 PM in the Blowing Rock School Auditorium (16 Morris Street, downtown Blowing Rock). The program is free to attend, but donations are appreciated. Spread the word—we look forward to seeing you there!

Don’t miss the inaugural Summer Folk Summit on Thursday, June 27! Join Mountain Home Music and Carolina Ramble Productions for an unforgettable night featuring Alexa Rose, Dori Freeman, and Viv & Riley. Check out our binge worthy Summer Folks Summit playlist, then grab your tickets. Mountain Home Music Member tickets are $24 (become a member today), $29 for adults, $15 for students, and $30 for the balcony and at the door on show day (inclusive of taxes & fees). Get yours at the Appalachian Theatre Box Office (Tuesday through Friday, 11 AM – 3 PM) or online 24/7.

King Street Brass & the Mountain Home Bluegrass Boys

Celebrate July 4 with Bluegrass & Brass! Featuring King Street Brass & the Mountain Home Bluegrass Boys, 7 PM at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (170 Councill St, Boone, NC). Tickets are $20, $10 for students, available now at mountainhomemusic.org and at the door on July 4th. Enjoy renditions of popular songs from both musical genres. As Joe Shannon once said, “When they team up, it’s magic, kind of like Dixieland, but it’s Bluegrass Dixieland with an Appalachian heart.”

Upcoming Programs:

July 10 : Celebrate 30 years of Mountain Home Music at Pepper’s Restaurant & Bar (50% of ALL beer sales benefit us).

: Celebrate 30 years of Mountain Home Music at Pepper’s Restaurant & Bar (50% of ALL beer sales benefit us). July 11 : Beer & Banjos Boone Edition hosted by The Dawgful Dead, featuring The Swingbillies of Boonetown at SouthEnd Brewing.

: Beer & Banjos Boone Edition hosted by The Dawgful Dead, featuring The Swingbillies of Boonetown at SouthEnd Brewing. July 23 : Tucker Conor and Friends at Blowing Rock School Auditorium.

: Tucker Conor and Friends at Blowing Rock School Auditorium. August 8: Beer & Banjos Boone Edition hosted by The Dawgful Dead, featuring Siempre Puente at SouthEnd Brewing.

