Mountain Home Music Announces Next Matinee Concert Series on July 23 from 2:00 to 3:15

Mountain Home Music is excited to announce the 2024 Matinee Concert series to be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 E King St, Boone, NC 28607 on the fourth Tuesday in July, August and September. All Mountain Home Music Matinees are from 2 to 3:15 pm.

Join us on July 23 for Tucker Connor and Steve Lewis. Twelve year old Tucker Conner is a long-time member of the Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians and wowed audiences at the inaugural Boone’s Got Talent showcase! He will be joined by national banjo champion Steve Lewis who also holds the title of Walnut Valley National Bluegrass Banjo Champion, and he placed second in their guitar competition in. Lewis is a member of the Mountain Home Bluegrass Boy’s and Tucker’s guitar teacher.

On August 27, we welcome father and son mandolin duo Parkers’ Mandolin! Ben Parker of the Dawgful Dead, Beer & Banjos Boone host band and Owen Parker enjoy playing all genres of music, as long as it involves the 8-string.

We close out the series on September 24 with Caleb Hignite and Trevor McKenzie. Caleb Hignite holds a bachelor’s in ethnomusicology and is an old-time folk musician, who has played banjo and guitar for over a decade. Trevor McKenzie is the Director of Appalachian State’s Center for Appalachian Studies, an archivist, author, radio host and old-time folk musician.

The Mountain Home Music Matinee concerts offer a unique way to experience the magic of live entertainment at a convenient time. Whether you’re looking for a fun activity with the family or a relaxing afternoon escape, these special shows are sure to be a delight for all.

Mountain Home Music Matinees are “Pay as you Exit” with a suggested $10 donation. The series was designed to be both educational and entertaining and to provide an affordable outlet for anyone who enjoys afternoon performances in an accessible and welcoming atmosphere.

Learn more about Mountain Home Music and the matinee series at https://mountainhomemusic.org/.

About Mountain Home Music

Mountain Home Music is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Appalachian Mountains. Through music, singing, storytelling, and dance, Mountain Home Music has educated and built its community by providing accessible, cross-generational experiences since 1994. They offer a variety of programs and events throughout the year, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Members of Mountain Home Music play a vital role in supporting the organization’s mission and ensuring its continued success.

