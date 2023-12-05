Mount Lawn Cemetery Designated As Official Site For Wreaths Across America; Ceremony Dec. 16

Instrumental in bringing Wreaths Across America to Boone, Donna McNeil, regent of the Daniel Boone Chapter of the DAR, is pictured laying one of many wreaths at the Salisbury National Cemetery in 2022. Photo submitted.

By Sherrie Norris

We’ve heard about it, read about it and now the High Country has a unique opportunity to participate locally in the nation-wide program known as Wreaths Across America.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m., Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone will, for the first time, be among 3,700 designated locations across the country participating in Wreaths Across America Day. Area residents will be among more than 2 million volunteers coming together to “remember, honor and teach.”

As a nonprofit organization, Wreaths Across America was founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

No one is more excited about the designation for the Boone cemetery as is Donna McNeil, regent of the Daniel Boone Chapter DAR.

Having participated in the memorial event for five years, the last three at Salisbury National Cemetery where, in 2022, she served at one of the location coordinators, McNeil is responsible, in large part, for bringing the initiative to Boone.

“I really wanted to do a local cemetery, so more people here could be a part of remembering our veterans,” McNeil shared with High Country Press. “I found out there are 675 veterans laid to rest at Mount Lawn Cemetery, so I inquired about the possibility of us participating — and now, we are an approved site going forward.”

While more than 200 individual wreaths had been sold by late November for the Boone cemetery, more are needed and are available for $17 each, with various levels of sponsorship available.

“The goal for Mount Lawn Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there,” McNeil added. “We want to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country are never forgotten and that we bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.”

Assisting in coordinating the program locally are members of the Military Officers Association of America, Daniel Boone Chapter DAR, JROTC, Blue Star Moms, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and the newly formed Sons of the American Revolution and the Rebecca Bryan Boone Children of the American Revolution.

“Everyone is welcome to come to the ceremony and place a wreath or flag — if we don’t have enough wreaths,” said McNeil. “This is a community endeavor and it will take all of us to remember our veterans.”

Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America, said, “We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time, energy and resources to fulfilling our mission all year long. These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and because of their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow and touch new people each year.”



All Wreaths Across America Day events are non-political/religious and are open to all people.

For more information, email Donna McNeil at Donnamcneil5 4@yahoo.com, call (828) 719-7701 or visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org

