Monday’s Updated Avery County Government Statistics from Hurricane Helene Effects

By Tim Gardner

Avery County Government has updated statistics and related information daily about the destruction Hurricane (Tropical Storm) Helene caused when it struck the area nearly two weeks ago. The latest totals were confirmed as of Monday morning, October 14.

There have been four fatalities confirmed in the county and three persons are currently missing. Fifty-eight (58) injuries have also been confirmed, including three (3) more to Emergency First Responders.

Additionally, 202 people are staying in the two official shelters the county is offering for those who need them. They are located in the Old Rock Gymnasium at 185 Shady Street in Newland and in Best Western Mountain Lodge, located at 1615 Tynecastle Highway, near Banner Elk. The Old Rock Gymnasium is still open for those needing shelter. Best Western is currently full, but shelter vacancies will re-open as those currently taking shelter there can return to their homes.

There are currently 1,876 homes in the county without electricity. The number of homes without electricity in the county has decreased dramatically during the past several days. That’s more than half of the 3,906 homes that were without power on Friday, October 11 (2,030 fewer homes)

County officials have also announced that the Avery County Court House and Health Department, both in Newland, are open and that the Department of Social Services has temporarily relocated to the Avery Morrison Library at 150 Library Place in Newland because of flooding in its regular headquarters.

A State of Emergency declared by the county’s Board of Commissioners on September 25 at noon remains in effect. Commission Chairman Tim Phillips ordered a curfew from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., which is in effect until further notice.

Transportation in the county is limited due to some roads still not open and many being repaired after they were flooded, including some that had pavement ripped off. Those traveling Avery County roads should expect delays due to road crews working to fix them, electric, internet, and/or telephone crews repairing lines and/or poles that were broken or torn down during the hurricane or installing new ones, and crews also removing trees that were uprooted or split apart and fell on or near roads.

A team of disaster response professionals is continuing to assist Avery government officials and other county emergency and law enforcement personnel to help the county and its citizens recover from Hurricane Helene.

Many volunteers are also helping the county in its hurricane recovery efforts. Anyone who would like to volunteer to assist in that capacity can call the Avery Helene Hotline at 828-733-8273 to learn where and in what ways to help.

Those who need volunteer help should email the county’s Volunteer Coordinator (AveryHeleneWorkRequest@gmail.com) or call the Avery Helene Hotline.

Avery County Government has contracted with a team to provide debris removal post-Hurricane Helene. This is a completely free service and was established so that as the county’s property owners and residents clean up flood debris, there’s no need to rent dumpsters or worry about hauling debris to solid waste stations. Simply follow the guidelines posted on the debris removal information poster with this article, and place items by the road while keeping road safety for all in mind. County officials request that debris start being placed by roadsides as quickly as possible as the debris removal service will begin soon throughout the county.

Also, job opportunities exist for hurricane cleanup in the county for those interested. Details, including information about how to apply, accompany this article.

