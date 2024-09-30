Monday Mid-day Storm Recovery Update from Blue Ridge Energy

Blue Ridge Energy: Storm Recovery Ongoing with Additional Crews

Hundreds of workers assisting in 24/7 effort to restore power

Lenoir, North Carolina (Monday 1:30 pm –September 30, 2024) – Blue Ridge Energy is projecting outage restoration efforts will last through this week, longer for some of the most remote locations.

Hurricane Helene nearly destroyed the cooperative’s electric system and line crews are not only repairing lines and replacing broken poles, they are rebuilding parts of the system the storm washed away with mudslides, flooding and road collapse.

Of the cooperative’s 8,500 miles of power line, 6,800 miles are damaged from the storm. That number is rising as damage assessments continue as flooding subsides and crews cut their way into blocked locations critical to power restoration. Line crews are seeing roads that are totally gone—no pavement, gravel or dirt—and are rebuilding power lines and placing poles to get power restored.

At the height of the outages on Friday evening, 63,819 members were without power, 80 percent of Blue Ridge Energy’s system. As of Monday 1:30 pm, 34,341 members remain without power after a 24/7 outage restoration effort that is now entering 4th day.

Blue Ridge Energy and assisting crews and contractors are working around the clock to safety restore power as quickly as possible. Blue Ridge Energy thanks the following assisting line crews, tree workers, graders and other crews who join us in restoration efforts:Halifax EMC, Tri-County EMC in North Carolina, Tri-County EMC in Tennessee, Wake EMC, South River EMC, Roanoke Cooperative, Four County EMC, Cape Hatteras EMC, PeeDee Electric, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Southside EMC in Virginia, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, Claverack Rural Electric of Pennsylvania, Pike, Lee Electric, as well as Treeline Helicopter and tree contractors Foothills Tree, Lucas Tree Experts, Xylem Tree, and Kendall Vegetation. Also to assist with road grading: Kent Excavation, Sage Excavation, Mountain Crest LLC, MTC Trucking, Greer Brothers, and Graham Roten Trucking.

“Crews are working in all counties and must first ensure transmission lines and substations are repaired and energized so that power can flow to distribution lines that power communities and homes,” said Renee Walker, director of public relations. “Crews are doing an amazing job and we appreciate the support of everyone who has helped feed and house them to keep them going in the field,” she added.

Downed power lines can still be energized and therefore dangerous or even deadly so the public should stay far away. The cooperative warns that downed lines can be hidden underneath fallen trees, water and other affected structures. Only a trained line technician should ever go near a downed power line. Blue Ridge Energy is assessing damage and members can also report downed lines by calling 1-800-451-5474.

While Blue Ridge Energy is aware of outages and system operators are monitoring conditions, members should only report outages by calling PowerLine at 1-800-448-2383, by using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app, or, by texting OUT to 70216. Outage reports cannot be accepted over social media. Outage status is available 24/7 on the cooperative’s live outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com and on the mobile app.

Crews drilling to replace power pole.

Blue Ridge Energy serves some 80,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or on the cooperative’s social media on Facebook, X and Instagram.

