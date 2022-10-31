Molly Tuttle Makes App Theatre Debut on Sunday, Nov. 13: Reigning “Female Vocalist of the Year” Fronts Golden Highway

BOONE, NC – Fresh off her fifth win at the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards ceremony on September 29, 2022, virtuosos Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway will make their long-awaited App Theatre debut at 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 13 at the historic venue in downtown Boone, NC.

Writing for the New York Times, music critic Tony Scherman said, “The singer, songwriter and guitarist Molly Tuttle’s fingers move so quickly, she could pick your pocket without breaking stride. Though she’s only been releasing albums for three years, the sharpest ears in Americana music have taken notice.”

Photo by Chelsea Rochelle

“I’ve never heard Molly Tuttle strike a single note that wasn’t completely self-assured,” said the roots music guitar master David Rawlings, half of Gillian Welch’s duo. “Molly plays with a confidence and command that only the very best guitarists ever achieve. If that could be bottled, I’d take two.”

Tuttle’s concert is part of the Mast Store Americana Music Series on the Doc Watson Stage of the Appalachian Theatre. The series is an ongoing, year-round program of artists and events celebrating the genre unique to our country.

“This is exactly the type of programming we envisioned with the creation of the Americana Music Series,” said Mast Store President Lisa Cooper in announcing the series last September. “We look forward to celebrating their artistry and enjoying their music with High Country residents in November, along with the many visitors to our region who have come to expect this caliber of entertainment at the Appalachian Theatre.”

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway is her brand-new band of bluegrass virtuosos featuring mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjoist Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and bassist

Shelby Means, are touring the United States in 2022 in support of Tuttle’s forthcoming Nonesuch Records debut. An award-winning guitarist and songwriter, native Californian Molly Tuttle continues to push her songwriting in new directions and transcend musical boundaries. Since moving to Nashville in 2015, she has worked with many of her peers and heroes in the Americana, folk, and bluegrass communities, winning Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards.

Tuttle’s 2019 debut album, “When You’re Ready ,” received critical acclaim, with NPR Music praising its “handsomely crafted melodies that gently insinuate themselves into the memory,” and the Wall Street Journal lauding Tuttle’s “genre-boundary-crossing comfort and emotional preparedness,” calling the record an “invigorating, mature and attention-grabbing first album.”

Her accolades also include Folk Alliance International’s honor for Song of the Year for “You Didn’t Call My Name,” from her 2017 Rise EP, and consecutive trophies for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year; she was the first woman in the history of the IBMA to win that honor.

During the pandemic, Tuttle recorded a covers album, “…but i’d rather be with you ,” which was released in August 2020. The record, which features guest vocals from Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor, includes songs by musicians ranging from FKA Twigs to Cat Stevens, Rancid to Karen Dalton, and The National to The Rolling Stones. The New Yorker ’s Jay Ruttenberg, in praising her rendition of the Stones’ “She’s a Rainbow,” says: “In Tuttle’s reading, the song uses a bluegrass spirit to look to the past—and a feminist allegiance to peek at the future.”

All seats for Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway are $30. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.

