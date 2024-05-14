MOAA Will Conduct the 16th Annual Memorial Day Commemoration at the Boone Mall May 27th

Your High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will conduct the 16th Annual Memorial Day Commemoration at the Boone Mall. The ceremony will include participation of the Watauga Community Band offering a prelude concert commencing at 1030. At 1100, Watauga High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard will present the Colors. The Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and Invocation will follow with brief remarks honoring those who have served our Nation. Deceased veterans of our military services suffered the discipline to protect the freedoms that we enjoy. They dedicated their life to our country and deserve to be recognized for their patriotism and willingness to serve in war or peace.

All Veterans and the general public are invited to attend this Event to honor all those who have sacrificed their lives for the freedoms we have todav.

Please join your neighbors to honor and lift up all Veterans Monday 27 May at 10:30 AM, at the Boone Mall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

