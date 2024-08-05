Milepost Music brings Live Music to The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park on August 11 & 25

The Almost Irish Band will perform Sunday, Aug. 11

Milepost Music is bringing live mountain music to The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park, located at milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Laurel Springs, N.C. Free outdoor concerts will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays in August.

The Almost Irish Band will perform Sunday, Aug. 11. Hailing from Mount Airy, N.C., the group plays Irish and other Celtic music, as well as oldies, The Beatles, and lots of other gems from past decades.

Luke Mears & Friends will perform Sunday, Aug. 25. Mears blends blues, country, rock, and boogie into a style all his own that includes both flat-picking and finger-style guitar. With a strong vocal style, he is wise beyond his years in both his lyrics and musical taste.

Milepost Music concerts are held at The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park on the second and fourth Sunday of each month in June, July, August, and September.

Milepost Music at The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park is sponsored by Come Hear North Carolina.

Visitors should bring a chair or blanket for seating. The Bluffs Restaurant will offer food and beverages for purchase during the concerts. Visitors may bring their own food and beverages. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

Upcoming Milepost Music concerts at The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park:

Sept. 8: Jackson Cunningham & Friends

Sept. 22: His & Hers

About Milepost Music

Milepost Music is a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service. Milepost Music concerts are held at iconic destinations along the Parkway including Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park/The Bluffs, and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center in Asheville in June, July, August, and September. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org/concert-calendar.

About the Blue Ridge Music Center

The Blue Ridge Music Center, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va., celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. It is a national park facility, a major attraction along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and a venue partner of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service maintains and operates the facility, and staffs the Music Center Visitor/Interpretive Center. The programs are managed, coordinated, promoted, and produced by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, a nonprofit partner organization. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

