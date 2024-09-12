Message from the publisher: High Country Press will expand outside Blowing Rock to include all of Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties

Written by: Sam Garrett

Since 2012 folks who live in Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties have visited highcountrypress.com to stay up to date with news of the day, celebrate individuals, businesses and organizations who are investing in and giving back to our community and to follow local politics, sports and events. In November 2022, I made a statement during a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event at Sunset & Vine about the possibility of launching a print newspaper in Blowing Rock and the response was overwhelmingly positive. The High Country Press team devised a business plan to launch the Blowing Rock paper, then, each year thereafter, launch one paper in West Jefferson, then Newland, then Banner Elk and so on. On October 3, 2023, High Country Press – Blowing Rock became a reality.

After the volume of the 2023 municipal election cycle coverage and initial excitement about the launch, we started working on the details of a long term plan. To be honest, with the success of High Country Press – Blowing Rock, I was convinced my plan of multiple small publications working in unison was the perfect path forward. Then, in spring 2024 we started talking to business, government and civic leaders around the High Country. When I shared my plan to pepper the region with small papers, I heard the same thing from almost everyone involved in those conversations, which was not to create a bunch of papers for towns and, instead, let the High Country Press live up to its name by covering the High Country.

This July, a local business leader and good friend with the encouragement of her second or third glass of wine decided to go after my plan. The conversation felt more like an episode of Seinfeld. I kept saying my plan was right and she repeated about five times, “What’s the name of the paper? High Country Press.” I was the helpless George Costanza and she was Jerry. Her volume got louder and her smile got bigger – never yelling; just talking with emphasis. The message finally got through my thick skull. So, beginning on October 3, 2024, High Country Press will cover Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties and will be distributed on Thursdays.

Frequently asked questions:

Q: What will happen to the coverage in Blowing Rock?

A: The coverage of Blowing Rock will still stay the same and will simply have the added benefit of stories from around the High Country.

Q: Will everything in the paper be online and everything online be in the paper?

A: No. In the current paper some items are only online, some are only in the paper and some are in both. The website has unlimited space, so it will carry much more content. The print paper will be unique and not just a copy of the online paper. Subscribers will get stories that online readers do not receive. We have no intention or desire to charge for people to read what is posted on highcounrypress.com.

Q: How much does it cost to get the print newspaper each week?

A: An annual subscription costs $175.00. Through November 15, 2024, we will offer $52.00 off an annual subscription for everyone in the High Country as an introductory offer.

Q: What if I don’t care about what is happening in other towns and counties?

A: A few thoughts: Believe it or not, what happens in the other counties may affect you. Many stories already include references or relevance to the entire region. You always have the option to skip to the next story you choose to read.

Q: When will my newspaper arrive?

A: The paper will always be dropped off late on Wednesday or early on Thursday and the USPS will deliver it according to their policies and procedures. We have been delivering to folks in Ashe, Avery and outside of Boone since day one. Within the High Country, it should be delivered on Thursday or Friday. Our subscribers in Texas, Florida, Ohio and beyond will typically receive it over the weekend or early the next week.

If you have other questions, feel free to email me at sam@highcountrypress.com.

