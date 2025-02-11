MerleFest Shares Finalists for the 10th Annual Band Competition, Adds Carolina Detour, Wilder Flower, and More to 2025 Lineup

MerleFest, presented by Window World, will return to Wilkes Community College the weekend of April 24-27 for its 2025 event. Known for blending incredible live music with strong community ties, MerleFest continues to hold its title as a can’t miss annual tradition for both area natives and visitors from all over the world.

This year’s festival will highlight the 10th Annual Band Competition, where eight talented finalists will compete for the opportunity to perform on MerleFest’s iconic Hillside Stage. The competition performances will take place on Saturday, April 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the winner announced at 4:30 p.m. The victorious band will then perform on Sunday, April 27, at 11:00 a.m. on the Hillside Stage in front of thousands of attendees.

This year’s band competition will include:

A Different Thread (Chapel Hill, NC)

Admiral Radio (Columbia, SC)

Charlie Maples (Johnson City, TN)

Corrie Lynn Green (Port Republic, VA)

Mama & The Ruckus (Asheville, NC)

Ranford Almond (Greensboro, NC)

Upstream Rebellion (Waynesville, NC)

The Well Drinkers (Charlotte, NC)

In addition to these band competition finalists, MerleFest 2025 is proud to welcome several exciting new acts to its already-stacked lineup. Final additions include Sweet Megg, Carolina Detour, Creekwater Collective, Dear MariBella & The Pig Kickers, Ella Hennessee, Myles Gee, Pickin’ Thistles, and Wilder Flower. These performers join an outstanding roster of talent, ensuring MerleFest 2025 will be a celebration of diverse musical styles and fresh voices.

Late Night Jam Featuring Sam Bush & Friends

MerleFest is thrilled to announce that BGS (The Bluegrass Situation) will present the highly anticipated Late Night Jam, making a surprise return in 2025. Hosted by Sam Bush, this unforgettable super-set will feature “only at MerleFest” collaborations, with performances from East Nash Grass, Jack Lawrence, Joe Smothers, Peter Rowan, T. Michael Coleman, Tony Trischka, and Woody Platt, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

MerleFest Archives and Oral Histories: A Window into the Festival’s Legacy

Beyond its unparalleled musical offerings, MerleFest 2025 will also offer visitors a chance to explore the rich history of the festival through the MerleFest Archives and Oral Histories, now on display at the Appalachian State University Libraries. This exhibit spans the festival’s journey from its founding in 1988 to the present day through a curated collection of performance recordings, photographs, and memorabilia, providing a glimpse into the festival’s growth and impact. A special interactive viewing and listening station will allow visitors to relive historic performances and hear firsthand accounts from those who have contributed to the festival’s success.

The collection and oral history archive are located in the Appalachian State University Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center, which is on the fourth floor of the Belk Library and Information Commons on the ASU campus in Boone. Visit https://collections.library.appstate.edu/ to learn more, or to book an appointment.

MerleFest volunteer applications are open. As a volunteer participants will receive free entry tothe festival for the entire day of their shift, free parking and shuttle, and 10% off camping at River’s Edge Campground. Most importantly, volunteers will be supporting a major fundraiser for Wilkes Community College. Please visit merlefest.org/volunteer to sign up before the April 13th deadline.

