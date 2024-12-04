MerleFest Has Announced the Full Artist Lineup for its 2025 Festival Taking Place April 24-27

MerleFest, presented by Window World, has added I’m With Her, Leftover Salmon, Stephen Wilson Jr., The Steel Wheels, Tami Neilson, Becky Buller, and more to its 2025 lineup. Taking place April 24-27, 2025, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, the annual celebration of founding legend, Doc Watson, will play host to both legendary names and exciting up and comers, including fast-rising honky-tonk starlet Emily Nenni, Colorado-rooted newgrass ensemble The Fretliners, blues-drenched guitar virtuoso Cristina Vane, and dozens of others. View the complete lineup below.

Making a surprise return in 2025, the Late Night Jam hosted by Sam Bush promises an unforgettable super-set featuring “only at MerleFest” collaborations. Among those joining in on the fun will be East Nash Grass, Jack Lawrence, Joe Smothers, Peter Rowan, T. Michael Coleman, Tony Trischka, and Woody Platt, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Lindsay Craven, MerleFest Artist Relations Manager, shares, “The Late Night Jam was always a unique and fun bonus set of music where you never knew who would show up or what you might hear. We took a pause on this offering so that we could revamp and revitalize it for our fans and bring it back bigger and better than ever. Late Night Jam with Sam Bush and Friends will embody the spirit of MerleFest with unique collaborations that you can only see here and the highest quality musical performances in the roots scene.”

MerleFest 2025 is shaping up to be another outstanding celebration of music and community, honoring the timeless legacy of its founding legend, Doc Watson. Tickets for the highly anticipated Late Night Jam with Sam Bush and Friends are on sale now. Jam enthusiasts must have a Friday or equivalent wristband to purchase a late night jam ticket. Secure your spot and explore the full festival lineup at merlefest.org/purchase.

The 2025 MerleFest Mobile App, is available now for Apple and Android devices. Start planning your weekend with performance schedules, reminders, and artist discovery through the official MerleFest 2025 Spotify playlist.

MerleFest 2025 will welcome The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, The Dead South, Watchhouse, Wyatt Flores, I’m With Her, Leftover Salmon, The War And Treaty, The SteelDrivers, Sam Bush, Asleep at the Wheel, The Lil Smokies, Brent Cobb, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam, Alison Brown, Della Mae, Thee Sinseers, The Altons, Peter Rowan, Scythian, Donna the Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, The Steel Wheels, William Prince, The Cleverlys, TopHouse, Big Richard, John R. Miller, Emily Nenni, Woody Platt and the Bluegrass Gentlemen, John McEuen & The Circle Band, The Secret Sisters, Tami Neilson, The Waybacks, Andy May, “B” Townes, Banknotes, The Barefoot Movement, Becky Buller, Carol Mallett Rifkin, Carolina Detour, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian From China to Appalachia, Charles Welch, Cristina Vane, Dale Ann Bradley, Damn Tall Buildings, Denitia, East Nash Grass, Fancy Hagood, Flattop, Florencia & The Feeling, Fog Holler, The Fretliners, Full Cord, Gravity Check Juggling, The Hooten Hallers, Humbird, The InterACTive Theater of Jef, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Joe Smothers, Josh Goforth, Ken Crouse, Laura Boosinger, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mattie Schell, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch’s Kitchen, Muireann Bradley, Paul McDonald, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, The Resonant Rogues, Rev. Robert Jones, Roy Book Binder, Six String Soldiers, T. Michael Coleman, Theo Lawrence, Todd Albright, Tony Williamson, Wayne Henderson, and The Wilder Flower. For artist performance dates, visit merlefest.org/lineup.

MerleFest 2025 tickets are available now. For general admission passes, as well as covered patio seating, reserved seating, camping, parking, and more, please visit merlefest.org/purchase.

MerleFest volunteer applications are now open. As a volunteer, participants will receive free entry to the festival for the entire day of their shift, free parking and shuttle, and 10% off camping at River’s Edge Campground. Most importantly, volunteers will be supporting a major fundraiser for Wilkes Community College. Please visit merlefest.org/volunteer to sign up before the April 15th deadline.

Apply to be a MerleFest vendor! Vendors are carefully selected to provide a variety of quality and unique goods for every MerleFest fan. Included in the vendor fee is the cost of your tent, tent setup, fire extinguisher, gutters, table, chairs, lightbulb for nighttime illumination, on-campus security, as well as general admission passes for the entire festival and one on-campus parking pass. Simply put, it’s a great deal! Please visit merlefest.org/vendors to apply now before the application window closes on January 15th.

Apply to be a MerleFest food vendor! MerleFest is looking for a few select non-profit organizations to fill availability in the main food tent! If your civic organization or local non-profit has food service experience and would like to participate, please visit merlefest.org/vendors to apply. The application window closes on January 15th.

Apply to be a food truck vendor! MerleFest will now be accepting applications for food trucks. Starting in 2025, a select number of food trucks will be placed in the shoppes at MerleFest. These vendors will be hand picked in order to bring only the best offerings and service to our fans. Please visit merlefest.org/vendors to apply now before the application window closes on January 15th.

The WCC Foundation is pleased to announce that we’ve added a new twist to our Silent Auction! This year’s Silent Auction offers mobile bidding so that festival guests and supporters can view items and place bids even before the festival begins. During the festival, you will be able to place bids from the comfort of your seats. New for this year, MerleFest fans will have the opportunity to take part in a 50/50 Raffle which will take place during the festival. Stay tuned for more details at merlefest.org/silent-auction.

