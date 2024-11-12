MerleFest Announces Initial Lineup and Return of the Late Night Jam for April 24-27, 2025 Event 

Left to Right: The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, The Dead South, Watchhouse

MerleFest, presented by Window World, has announced the initial lineup ahead of the annual event, taking place April 24-27, 2025 on the campus of Wilkes Community College. This year’s leading acts include two North Carolina-based heavyweights: folk-rock trailblazers The Avett Brothers and Appalachian-rooted duo Watchhouse, as well as legendary singer/songwriter Bonnie Raitt and Canadian folk and bluegrass ensemble The Dead South. MerleFest 2025 will feature a surprise return of the Late Night Jam, hosted by Sam Bush, and additional festival performances by Kruger Brothers, Jim Lauderdale, and more. Also set to appear are industry forerunners like Wyatt Flores, The War And Treaty, The SteelDrivers, Asleep at the Wheel, Brent Cobb, Alison Brown, and Della Mae. View the initial lineup below.

Honoring the lasting legacy of its founding legend, Doc Watson, MerleFest is poised to present another unforgettable weekend in 2025, with more surprises in store. Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 Late Night Jam with Sam Bush and Friends. Claim your spot to witness a classic, no-holds barred MerleFest jam hosted by Sam Bush and an all-star lineup of MerleFest artists. The Late Night Jam is a separately ticketed event. Visitmerlefest.org/purchasefordetails.Stay tuned for additional lineup announcements coming soon. New for 2025, the MerleFest Mobile App is available now. Download today on all Apple and Android devices to get started planning your weekend. Receive the latest updates, set reminders for performance times, and discover new artists by listening to the official MerleFest 2025 Spotify playlist. Why wait? Download today!

MerleFest 2025 will welcome The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, The Dead South, Watchhouse, Wyatt Flores, The War And Treaty, The SteelDrivers, Sam Bush, Asleep at the Wheel, The Lil Smokies, Brent Cobb, Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam, Alison Brown, Della Mae, Peter Rowan, Scythian, Donna the Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, TopHouse, Big Richard, John R. Miller, Woody Platt and the Bluegrass Gentlemen, John McEuen & The Circle Band, The Waybacks, Andy May, Banknotes, The Barefoot Movement, Carol Mallett Rifkin, Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian From China to Appalachia, Charles Welch, Damn Tall Buildings, East Nash Grass, The InterACTive Theater of Jef, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Joe Smothers, Josh Goforth, Laura Boosinger, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mattie Schell, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch’s Kitchen, Muireann Bradley, Paul McDonald, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, Rev. Robert Jones, Roy Booker Binder, T. Michael Coleman, Todd Albright, Tony Williamson, Wayne Henderson, with additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks. For artist performance dates, visit merlefest.org/lineup.

MerleFest 2025 tickets are available now. For general admission passes, as well as covered patio seating, reserved seating, camping, parking, and more, please visit merlefest.org/purchase.

For media inquiries, contact Danielle Dror (danielle@teamvictorylap.com), Karaline Bailey (karaline@teamvictorylap.com) or Sarah Wilson (sarah@teamvictorylap.com) at Victory Lap Media.

To apply for media credentials to MerleFest 2025, please click here.

MerleFest volunteer applications are now open. As a volunteer, participants will receive free entry to the festival for the entire day of their shift, free parking and shuttle, and 10% off camping at River’s Edge Campground. Most importantly, volunteers will be supporting a major fundraiser for Wilkes Community College. Please visit merlefest.org/volunteer to sign up before the April 15th deadline.

Apply to be a MerleFest vendor! Vendors are carefully selected to provide a variety of quality and unique goods for every MerleFest fan. Included in the vendor fee is the cost of your tent, tent setup, fire extinguisher, gutters, table, chairs, lightbulb for night time illumination, on-campus security, as well as general admission passes for the entire festival and one on-campus parking pass. Simply put, it’s a great deal! Please visit merlefest.org/vendors to apply now before the application window closes on January 15th.

Apply to be a MerleFest food vendor! MerleFest is looking for a few select non-profit organizations to fill availability in the main food tent! If your civic organization or local non-profit has food service experience and would like to participate, please visit merlefest.org/vendors to apply. The application window closes on January 15th.

Apply to be a food truck vendor! MerleFest will now be accepting applications for food trucks. Starting in 2025, a select number of food trucks will be placed in the shoppes at MerleFest. These vendors will be hand picked in order to bring only the best offerings and service to our fans. Please visit merlefest.org/vendors to apply now before the application window closes on January 15th.

The WCC Foundation is pleased to announce that we’ve added a new twist to our Silent Auction! This year’s Silent Auction offers mobile bidding so that festival guests and supporters can view items and place bids even before the festival begins. During the festival, you will be able to place bids from the comfort of your seats. New for this year is a 50/50 Raffle which will take place during the festival. Stay tuned for more details at merlefest.org/silent-auction.

