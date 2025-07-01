Medical Arts Pharmacy Relocates to New Lenoir Location, Welcomes Foothills Pharmacy Patients 

Medical Arts Pharmacy is proud to announce its relocation to a new, modern facility at 202 Harper Ave Ste, Lenoir, NC 28645. This move marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to serving the Lenoir community with personalized, high-quality pharmaceutical care.

As part of this transition, we are also thrilled to welcome all patients and customers of Foothills Pharmacy. We understand the importance of continuity in care and are dedicated to making this transition seamless and reassuring for every individual and family we serve.

With over 150 years of combined pharmacy experience, our team brings deep expertise, compassion, and a strong community focus to every interaction. Whether you’re a long-time Medical Arts patient or new to us from Foothills Pharmacy, you can expect the same trusted service and attention to detail that has defined our practice for decades.

“We’re excited to continue growing with the Lenoir community,” said Lacey Malcolm, Pharmacist Manager at Medical Arts Pharmacy. “Our new location allows us to better serve our patients with improved access, expanded services, and the same friendly faces they’ve come to know and trust.”

For more information, please visit us at our new location or contact us at 828-758-2356. Welcome to the new home of your neighborhood pharmacy. We’re honored to serve you.

—————————————————————————————

About Boone Drugs, Inc: Boone

Drugs, Inc was founded by Dr. George Kelly Moose in 1919. Company history is closely tied with the development of the town of Boone, NC.

Read our history here.

Currently, Boone Drugs, Inc includes locations ins Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina offering full-service pharmacy care to a large population of patients. Boone’s only independent pharmacy is family owned and committed to providing face to face pharmacy focused on excellent patient care. While each location reflects the unique community which it serves, all provide customers with access to quality medical care from licensed pharmacists, technicians, and registered nurses. Boone Drug provides prescription medications, immunizations, vaccines, health care products, services, home medical equipment, as well as respiratory services.