March 1-2, 2025 Barn Quilt Painting Workshop to be Held at the Watauga Arts Council

The Watauga Arts Council will host a custom barn quilt painting workshop March 1-2, 2025. Saturday, Day 1, runs from 10-4 and Sunday, Day 2, runs from 10-2. Participants will create their own design with help from the instructor, Cinda Ebner. They will then learn the techniques needed to produce a beautiful and durable 2×2 barn quilt suitable for display outdoors or indoors. Cost is $135 and includes all supplies. Additional sizes may be available with advance registration. The workshop dates and times, with registration link, are as follows:

Design & Paint a Custom Barn Quilt – Saturday, March 1, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sunday, March 2, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Registration link: https://bit.ly/wacbarnquiltworkshop0325

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

