Interim Chief Daniel Duckworth with Two Children During the 2024 Emergency Fest

Major Daniel Duckworth Appointed as Interim Police Chief for the Town of Boone Police Department Press Release

Major Daniel Duckworth has been appointed Interim Police Chief of the Town of Boone Police Department by Town Manager Amy Davis, effective January 1, 2025. Over the past 16 years, Major Duckworth has served the Town of Boone community in various capacities within the Police Department.

Major Duckworth joined the Town of Boone Police Department in October 2008 as a Police Officer. He was promoted to Narcotics Sergeant in September 2013 and later to Criminal Investigations Lieutenant in September 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he assumed the role of Police Captain in September 2020 and was promoted to Major in May 2023.

Major Duckworth has been an integral part of the Town of Boone Police Department and will lead the department well during this time. For more information, please contact Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.

