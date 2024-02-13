MADELINE STEWART TO REPRESENT BLUE RIDGE VALLEY IN MRS. NORTH CAROLINA AMERICA PAGEANT

Blowing Rock resident Madeline Stewart will be representing the Blue Ridge Mountains in the Mrs. North Carolina America pageant this May. Madeline has called Blowing Rock home since 2021 and currently works at a small, family-owned business in the High Country, Mustard Seed Market and Home. Madeline is also involved in the community by teaching hip-hop and creative movement dance classes each week at Harvest House Dance in Boone, NC.

“Entering the Mrs. North Carolina pageant has always been a dream of mine, says Stewart. My mom was the first runner-up in Mrs. Illinois America in 1991 and she has always inspired me. I have wanted to follow in her footsteps since I was a little girl.” Madeline will be promoting awareness for two platforms during the pageant.

The first is Project Heal. Madeline is an ambassador to help raise awareness for eating disorders and eliminate the negative stigma of mental health. The mission of Project Heal is to create a world where everyone with an eating disorder has the opportunities & resources they need to heal. In 2015, Madeline struggled with Anorexia Bulimia and was able to overcome mental obstacles and body image dysmorphia to regain her health and confidence. “My goal is to share my struggles with my confidence and body image so people who are also struggling will know they are not alone. Everyone’s body is different, and health looks different to each individual. I try to encourage both men and women to be strong, creative, and confident regardless of how they look and hope to expand this message of positive thinking to everyone of all ages across North Carolina,” says Stewart.

The second platform for Madeline is the importance of the furniture and textiles industry as well as domestic manufacturing in North Carolina. “As a furniture industry professional, I have seen firsthand how important jobs in domestic factories are to the state of North Carolina. The High Point Furniture Market also has a huge economic impact on the state. This trade show creates jobs, generates hundreds of millions in tax revenue, and attracts worldwide attention. I want to be a voice for designers, factories, and sales representatives to increase awareness of this industry and why it is vital to our economy in North Carolina.”

Madeline was selected to compete with the local crown and title of 2024 Mrs. Blue Ridge Valley America. She will compete for the state title of Mrs. North Carolina America on May 5th in Lincolnton, NC. Her current sponsors include local businesses such as Juice Boone, Canvas Beauty Bar, Ashley Olson Photography, The Broyhill Chateau, Common Good, The Speckled Trout, and the Mustard Seed Market and Home, as well as local individuals and families. If you are interested in sponsoring and supporting Madeline during her journey, please get in touch with Madeline directly at madelinecstudios@gmail.com.

