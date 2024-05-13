Madeline Stewart of Blowing Rock Crowned Mrs. North Carolina American

Mrs. Blue Ridge Valley, Madeline Stewart, from Blowing Rock, NC, was crowned the 2024 Mrs. North Carolina American at the annual Mrs. North Carolina pageant held on May 5th, 2024, at the James Warren Citizens Center Theatre in Lincolnton, NC. The delegates competed in three areas of competition, including interview, swimsuit, and evening gown. This is the 5th year of the Mrs. North Carolina American pageant, the sister pageant to Mrs. North Carolina America, directed by Executive Director’s Wendy & Frederick C. Galle III. Celebrating this occasion with Madeline were her family and friends, along with former Mrs. North Carolina America’s and Mrs. North Carolina American’s to welcome Madeline Stewart into this elite group of exceptional women who have come before her. The winner of Mrs. North Carolina American receives a huge prize package and an all-expense paid trip to compete at the next Mrs. American pageant.

Madeline Stewart is married to Ian Stewart. Madeline’s mother was 1st Runner Up to Mrs. Illinois America in 1991. Madeline always wanted to follow in her mom’s footsteps and be involved in pageantry in many ways. As a former competitive dancer, she loves the glam, the stage, the friendships that come with this sport, and the personal growth she has seen while preparing for competition. Madeline is an ambassador for Project HEAL, an eating disorder nonprofit, to shed light on this problem and promote healthy life choices after struggling herself for many years. Madeline also passionately supports the Victoria’s Voice Foundation, whose aim is stopping drug abuse and overdose deaths.

The North Carolina American Pageant is very proud to have Madeline Stewart as the 5th Mrs. North Carolina American. She will be competing at the 5th annual Mrs. American pageant on August 26th, 2024, at the International Theatre, where Elvis Presley once played, in the Westgate Resort Casino and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada. Madeline Stewart will be competing among 51 amazing women who are vying to win the coveted title of Mrs. American 2024. The winner of Mrs. American will go on to compete at the next Mrs. World pageant. Please follow Madeline’s journey to the Mrs. American Pageant and throughout her reign at @ncscpageants www.americapageants.com. For scheduling appearances, please contact Fred Galle at fgalle@msn.com at 704-807-7508.

