Los Angeles- Based Photographer Kaitlynn Redell Presents “not her(e)” at Lees- McRae College

BANNER ELK, N.C.─ Lees-McRae College and the Communication Arts and Design program will host Los-Angeles-based photographer Kaitlynn Redell for the exhibition opening of her photography collection, “not her(e)” at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 in King-Shivell Gallery in the Cannon Student Center.

Redell is invested in dismantling socially constructed categorizations of the body and negotiating with body-based categories of identity through her work, ideas that “not her(e)” explores through a collection of color photographs. For this body of work, Redell photographed herself performing acts of care for her young daughter while her physical form becomes camouflaged with furniture and other parts of their surroundings. According to Redell, “’not her(e)’ examines how life as a caregiver is about being used as well as being invisible.”

Redell has participated in numerous national and international exhibitions, including El Museo del Barrio in New York City, Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, and Museo Laboratorio—Ex Manifattura Tabacchi in Italy. She earned her BFA from Otis College of Art and Design and her MFA from The New School at Parsons School of Design.

The exhibition of “not her(e)” is free and open to the public and will remain on display in King-Shivell Gallery through January 2024. Light refreshments will be served at the opening.

