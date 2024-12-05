Long-Awaited Boone Heritage Monument Dedicated Sunday, Dec. 1; Pioneer Descendants Gather for Celebration

Descendants of Watauga County’s early pioneers gather for the dedication and unveiling of the new heritage monument in Boone. Photo by Lonnie Webster

By Sherrie Norris

After months of anticipation — and a two-month delay due to Hurricane Helene’s wrath on the High Country area —the recently completed Boone Heritage Monument was finally dedicated on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Even the rescheduled date was concerning, with snow and frigid temperatures forcing much of the ceremony indoors at Dan’l Boone Inn in Boone. But, the majority of attendees ventured outside afterward for the official dedication, much to the delight of those who have worked so hard to make this dream a reality.

Thanks to the dedication, talent and tireless efforts of the monument’s creator, Brenda Mauney Councill, this symbol of our heritage will be recognized for many generations to come.

Councill, whose artistic, award-winning capabilities are recognized across the world, was present for the ceremony on Sunday, joined by dozens of other like-minded individuals who have assisted in her efforts since the concept was first introduced.

Councill’s vision from the beginning, she said, was to commemorate the brave, courageous and industrious spirit of the pioneers.

“The representative bronze busts evoke the determined self-reliance of the early American founders and settlers who developed the frontier Town of Boone,” she said.

Photo by Lonnie Webster

In expressing her appreciation to those attending — especially the contributing family sponsors, businesses, organizations and family members who have made this project possible — she said, “With your generous support, this ambitious project is complete.” She emphasized, “Those of you that know me, understand my passionate persistence and determination in tackling challenging public projects from concept to completion. This project was met with adversarial forces within the Town of Boone that disputed our collective pioneer history. They spoke publicly and disdainfully of our families and oral histories and collectively disallowed the placement on Town property. But, despite that formidable resistance, we together, accomplished our task of creating a tribute to those that came before us.”

Councill thanked Dan’l Boone Inn owner and manager, Jeff Shellman “for graciously and proudly allowing this monument to be placed on private property for public viewing,” — and for being an active part in the ongoing perpetual care of the monument.

Councill said it was her ambition to erect a memorial to the founders and settlers to this frontier, originally known as Council’s Store.

Monument’s creator, Brenda Mauney Councill speaking at the dedication.

“This monument stands to honor all the early pioneer families whose courage, strength and hard work laid the foundation upon which the town of Boone was built,” Councill shared. “These early generations sustained the town’s prosperity by valuing family, faith, education and culture. This heritage of values was passed on to future generations, who will hopefully continue along these historic paths in leading the Town of Boone into its future seasons.” Photo by Lonnie Webster

“My ancestor, Jordan Councill, along with Ransom Hayes, was a big part of the formation of this town, but all of your families were an integral part,” she said. Adding, “Imagine those days, where community, faith, resourcefulness, courage and resilience were paramount, and those characteristics built this region. That was the inspiration for creating the three portraits you see atop the monument.”

Capturing the determined and hopeful spirit of these three representative faces was her goal, Council added, “First capturing the portraits in clay and then cast in bronze.”

According to Shellman, “The Dan’l Boone Inn is honored to be a steward of Boone’s history. The permanent placement of the bronze and stone monument will pay tribute to the heritage of the region and the people we have served since 1959.”

Participating in Sunday’s ceremony, along with Councill, were award-winning author, historian and story-teller, Randell Jones, who served as master of ceremonies for the event, offering welcoming remarks and introductions. An invocation was provided by the Rev. Ben Bolick, pastor of Three Forks Baptist Church, (the area’s oldest church), who is also a descendent of some of Watauga County’s founders.

Offering tributes were representatives of other local pioneering families, including Mary E. Moretz, Travis Critcher, Nathan Miller, Doris Perry Stam and Philip Triplett.

Mary Bolen, author and president of the N.C. Daniel Boone Heritage Trail, Inc., spoke to those gathered, as did Robert Alvin Crum, heritage trail board member and descendent of Colonel Daniel Boone.

A number of others participated in the dedication ceremony, including representatives of state and local Masonic lodges, Daughters of the American Revolution – Daniel Boone Chapter – and others.

Rebecca Triplett-Johnson, award-winning writer, editor, photographer, and descendant of the Triplett, Hardin, Brown and McNeil families, was recognized for the support she has given to the project, through research, writing, editing and public relations.

Historians, genealogists, authors and early advocates recognized included Donna Gayle Akers, Terry Lynn Harmon, Jill Gaffney Prevott, Ralphy Lentz, II, and Randell Jones.

Music was provided by Mary Greene, traditional folk musician, folklorist and educator.

Family representatives presided over the (official) unveiling of the monument, signaling an incredible milestone in the ongoing preservation of local history.

More About The Monument and the History Behind It

Brenda Councill described the Boone Heritage Monument as “a community-based project,” and one that was created in her Blowing Rock studio.

“The design includes three life-size bronze portraits of representative pioneers which crowns the top of the stone monument, while founding Boone families, organizations and businesses are prominently displayed on four large bronze plaques below,” she shared. “This monument honors all of the early Appalachian pioneer families and African Americans whose courage, strength, and hard work laid the foundation upon which the town was built.”

The early village populated around Jordan Councill’s store,” she described. “In 1823, a post office was established and the region became known as Councill’s Store. This settlement was incorporated in 1872 and later renamed Boone after Colonel Daniel Boone, whose love and skill for hunting and whose pioneering spirit led others to join him in the lush mountain region of North Carolina, including present-day Watauga County. Here, an abundance of wildlife and native plants provided sustenance, medicines, and trade opportunities for all who braved the elements and struggled to homestead in what would become the county seat in 1849.”

These early generations, Councill emphasized, sustained the town’s prosperity by valuing family, faith, education, and culture.

“This heritage of values was passed on to future generations, who will hopefully continue along these historic paths in leading the Town of Boone into its future seasons,” she added.

This site, between King Street and Hardin Street, was once the old dirt trail forged by Native Americans, buffalo, elk, long hunters and wagons carrying the first permanent inhabitants, she noted. “Across King Street was the original Councill Homeplace and property. Above stands Howard’s Knob, a mountain named after Benjamin Howard who herded cattle in this valley and built the first cabin around 1760.”

The permanent placement of the monument sets alongside an already established Daniel Boone Trailways Association marker.

From the beginning, Mary Bohlen, President of the NC Daniel Boone Heritage Trail stated, “Our organization is honored to be part of this worthy endeavor.”

Boone historian and retired educator, Mary Moretz also said, “It has been my privilege to endorse this public art sculpture. It was designed and created to honor the founders of Boone, the County Seat of Watauga County, in celebration of its sesquicentennial. The artist carefully researched the historic busts to evoke the courage, strength, and determination necessary to settle the High Country. It is especially meaningful that this award-winning, nationally and internationally recognized artist is, herself, a descendent of the founders.”

Supporters Fred Councill and Martha Councill Leak stated, “As relatives of Jordan Councill, we are thrilled and excited to support Brenda Councill and the extraordinary effort she has made to research the Councill family and bring forth a tribute to honor their pioneering achievement which has benefitted the development of Boone.”

Former resident Tracy Councill adds, “I grew up in Boone and my roots there still run deep. Such a concrete record of Boone’s early days would invite visitors and future generations to learn more about the history of our community.”

Travis Critcher, fifth generation resident related, “The early settlers of Watauga and the Appalachian mountain region embodied many of the American cultural ideals of innovation, hard work, independence, faith, and community in unique ways. These ideals empowered them to endure and adapt to the difficult climate and remoteness to cultivate a healthy self-reliant community which continues to this day. This commemorative memorial not only acknowledges the early settlers of Watauga but has the opportunity to preserve how the culture and ideals of Watauga earliest settlers have contributed to the community that has made Watauga a desirable place to live throughout the generations.”

The Blair Family, owners of Boone’s oldest surviving farmstead listed on the National Register of Historic Places, also endorsed the commemorative monument. “The artist brings her lifelong artistic expertise and skillfully merges it with her passion for honoring and preserving the diverse heritage of Boone. Furthermore, permanently locating the monument in downtown Boone, will tangibly link the 150- year history of Boone with the early township’s founding institution once known as Councill’s Store.”

Unveiling of the monument. Photos by Lonnie Webster

Boone Heritage Monument Decation

Master of Ceremonies for the dedication, Randell Jones, was another who supported the project early on and shared the following, “The Town of Boone has a long and celebrated history of commemorating its connection to the life and legacy of Daniel Boone, America’s pioneer hero. Forty years after its first mayor, William L. Bryan, began his responsibilities in 1872, the good ‘colonel’ single-handedly built the Boone Cabin Monument in 1912, a purposeful nod to attract tourism as had been done two years earlier along the lower Yadkin River in Davidson County with a monument of their own. The Daughters of the American Revolution arrived in 1913 to erect six cast iron markers in Watauga County alone of the 50 such markers spread across 400 miles in four states to establish their commemorative Daniel Boone Trail.”

And, Jones continued, “50 years later, the Daniel Boone Wagon Train arrived annually for a dozen years to celebrate with a parade down King Street the region’s connection to a pioneer past, perhaps not historically accurate in its interpretation, but with the right spirit and intention to remind people of those who had come before and brought them to where they were.”

Earlier, he also said, “The monument planned for the Town of Boone is a wonderfully timed and appropriate continuation of heritage appreciation, civic pride, patriotism, and community promotion that every resident of the Town of Boone should value and every visitor welcome as evidence of a community who knows who it was before and is today, one who cares about its legacy into tomorrow. “

Councill, whose heart and hands have worked tirelessly to see this project through from idea to completion, never wavered from her goal to celebrate and honor all those who came before in establishing and growing the Town of Boone.

She surmised, “My vision is to commemorate the brave, courageous and industrious spirit of the pioneers. The representative bronze busts evoke the determined self-reliance of the early American founders and settlers who developed the frontier town of Boone, North Carolina.”

While visiting The Boone Heritage Monument, Councill said, “Visitors will be able to read brief portions from the vast history of Boone while standing in and near historic sites referenced on the bronze plaques. Throughout the passing of the last 150 plus years of Boone, those who have gone before have been the legacy that sustained the town. This monument will allow for the history of before to come alongside with the present and stand strong together into the future.”

For more information, visit: www.councill.net and Daniel Boone ncdanielboonetrail.org

Photos by Lonnie Webster

