Local Watauga County Residents Graduate from Leadership Development Program

RALEIGH, NC— Emma Faulkner with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, Justin Kearley with NC Office of Rural Health, and Tatiana Magee and Myles Stacey with High Country Council of Governments in Watauga County recently graduated from the NC Rural Center’s Homegrown Leaders program, a three-day regional leadership and community economic development program that develops and supports highly motivated leaders committed to regional collaboration.

“Participating in Homegrown Leaders expanded my perspective to view challenges and opportunities through a truly regional and cross-sector lens,” said Emma Faulkner, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “I especially valued hearing the stories behind the data presented, giving a greater meaning to the numbers we often see in reports. I am thankful for the NC Rural Center for creating such a collaborative and engaging learning environment and am excited to bring new skills and connections back to the Boone area.”

“It was a joy to learn alongside so many talented local leaders in our community. I look forward to seeing how our team continues to work together to grow opportunity in our region,” said Justin Kearley with the NC Office of Rural Health.

“I am feeling rejuvenated after time with great people across the High Country and all of Western North Carolina,” said Tatiana Magee with the High Country Council of Governments. “I really appreciate having learned alongside people of all ages and am ready to implement the strategies I learned in all facets of my life as I grow into and within my leadership roles.”

“Grateful to have made genuine connections with the influential leaders across different sectors that make up Western North Carolina.” said Myles Stacey with the High Country Council of Governments. “I am looking forward to taking this experience with me as I grow into my role of leadership.”

The training, held in Clyde from August 12 to 14, drew existing and emerging leaders from across Western North Carolina.

Graduation certificates were presented to the program’s 43 participants upon completion of the training.

“Through Homegrown Leaders, we equip and empower rural leaders to have a greater impact on regional economic development,” said Olaunda Green, director of leadership training for the Rural Center. “Their vision, determination, and deep-rooted connection to their communities inspire them to help shape the future of their regions and the next generation of rural leaders.”

Class participants included local government, health professionals, education, faith, and nonprofit leaders.

“Leadership development is at the core of the Rural Center’s work, and now more than ever, it is important that our leaders are equipped with the skills and tools to foster growth and innovation,” said Rural Center President and CEO Patrick Woodie. “We’re excited to see the impact our Homegrown Leaders graduates will have in their communities and regions to create a thriving future for generations of residents.”

For more information about Homegrown Leaders, visit https://www.ncruralcenter.org/homegrown-leaders/.

About the NC Rural Center

The NC Rural Center has worked since 1987 to develop, promote, and implement sound economic strategies to improve the quality of life of rural North Carolinians. The Rural Center serves the state’s 78 rural counties with a special focus on people with low-to-moderate incomes and communities with limited resources. To learn more about how the NC Rural Center is developing and supporting rural leaders across the state, visit ncruralcenter.org.