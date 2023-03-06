BOONE, NC – In the final month of the Local Night @AppTheatre series, Brooks Forsyth with opening act, Will Easter, will perform on the Doc Watson State for Americana Music at the historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Thursday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m. Reserved tickets are priced at $10 for

adults and $7 for students, plus taxes and fees.





Hailing from Valle Crucis, North Carolina, Brooks Forsyth is a musician of Appalachia and beyond. He began his musical career playing on street corners and in barbecue restaurants on the road to becoming a Nashville recording artist. Brooks’ musical style encompasses a variety of genres, particularly within Americana. He’s developed a large repertoire of original songs featuring a versatile guitar style consisting of both flatpicking and fingerpicking techniques. Throughout the last sixteen years, he has performed across America as a solo act and with a variety of musical ensembles.





Coming of age in a hardworking, musical family, Will Easter’s passion for music may have been a given,

but his talent and lyricism are what have allowed him to share the stage with acts like Jim Avett, David

Childers, The Kruger Brothers, Rhonda Vincent, and 49 Winchester. His love and appreciation of many

musical genres and uniquely crafted sound form his signature “Grunge Grass” musical style. Will’s songs take you on a journey from growing up to love lost and found, working hard while finding peace in the everyday, always culminating on the winding road leading home.



The inaugural year of the Local Night @AppTheatre series, co-presented by Joe Shannon’s Mountain

Home Music and the Appalachian Theatre, has been a great success providing the opportunity for local

artists to be featured onstage at an outstanding musical venue. The final show in the series is scheduled for Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature The King Bees and our local Junior Appalachian Musicians, AKA, the J.A.M. Band, as an opening act.



All Local Night tickets are reserved seating and priced at $10 for adults and $7 for students, plus taxes

and fees. Purchase tickets online at www.apptheatre.org, phone 828.865.3000 or visit the theatre lobby 559 W. King Street | PO BOX 11 DTS, Boone, NC 28607 | Phone: 828.865.3000 | www.apptheatre.org box office Tues.-Fri. 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. or two hours prior to showtime. Please note that events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice. Follow @AppTheatre on Facebook and Instagram for up-to-the minute event updates. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org

