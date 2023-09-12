Local History Dinner in Foscoe Turns Back the Pages of Time  

By Sherrie Norris

For six months out of the year, Foscoe Ruritan Club offers an entertaining, yet informative, Local History Dinner as a way to not only raise money to help with community needs, but also to remind area residents and visitors of the rich history and culture for which the greater Watauga County is known.

On Friday, Sept. 22, another segment of local history will be revisited when Brian Fannon steps back in time to share about the Hickory Ridge Homestead, located on the Horn in the West grounds in Boone.

Fannon will share interesting tidbits about life in the pioneer days, when the area we know as the High Country of Western North Carolina was first settled. He will likely share how the Hickory Ridge Homestead/Museum serves as a stark reminder to homefolks, as well as to hundreds of visitors each year, that the rich traditions and culture of these Appalachian Mountains have shaped our area and remain vibrant today.

Foscoe is the perfect choice for these events, as the community has long been known as a hub of activity. From the days of the “Tweetsie” train — as part of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad —that chugged its way through the area, until flooding destroyed the tracks in 1940, Foscoe has served as a vital “link” to our mountain towns and villages.

In the mid ‘50s, NC 105 was built over the original rail bed, and today, the very busy highway continues to bring countless travelers through the area on a regular basis.

At the heart of the hustle-bustle remains the Foscoe community members, and In particular, the Foscoe Ruritan Club, which seeks to make a difference in the lives of its neighbors.

As part of its fundraising efforts, just last year, the community club began hosting a monthly Local History Dinner, during which a regional topic, or place, of interest is featured with an informed guest speaker making the presentation. A home-cooked meal, prepared by the club members, is served prior to the presentation, with a minimal charge to help provide assistance to those in need.

As the summer months wind down, club president, Floyd Moore, shared with High Country Press that September and October will close out the dinner’s presentation for 2023, and it is his hope that residents and visitors will join together for food, fellowship, fundraising and enlightenment.

Held at the Foscoe-Grandfather Community Center, the event will begin with a meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program around 6:30 p.m.

The cost of the event is $15 with no charge for children under 6.

Meal take-outs will also be available for those unable to stay for the presentation.

The Foscoe-Community Center is located at 233 Park Rd. Banner Elk; just off Hwy 105 behind the trout farm and next to the campground.

