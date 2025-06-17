Local Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Jason Sirmon, Receives Spirit of Caring Award

Jason Sirmon is pictured with the Ted Jones Spirit of Caring Award he received during the regional meeting of Edward Jones financial advisors in May. Photo submitted.

Jason Sirmon, longtime Edward Jones financial advisor whose office is located in Boone, recently received his firm’s exclusive Ted Jones Spirit of Caring Award for his community response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

The award, designed to recognize those financial advisors who exemplify the values, culture, and spirit of giving back, was presented to Sirmon during the firm’s annual regional dinner in Hickory on May 3.

“I am humbled to be this year’s recipient of the Spirit of Caring Award,” said Sirmon. “Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial, it’s a philosophy. We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long−term individual, investors. That brings out the best in everyone.”

The award is given to only one financial advisor in each of the firm’s 334 regions and is determined by peer votes.

It all started for Sirmon when his hometown was hit hard by Helene in late September, 2024; not only was his community and surrounding areas devastated, but his office, which had earlier undergone significant upgrades, received substantial damage; closure and relocation was necessary for several months afterward.

As the storm passed, and while he and others around him were trying to assess their losses, Sirmon began purchasing bottled water from the nearby Dollar General and Lowes Foods, which he distributed in his neighborhood.

With an idea to do something tangible to help fellow victims of the storm, Sirmon headed out to Lowes Home Improvement and asked management if they would loan him a grill to set up outside the business entrance.

“I knew people were out of power, they were coming to Lowes for supplies and they needed to be fed. I wanted to cook and serve hot dogs.”

Fast-forward a week and a conservative estimate of 7500 hot dogs later, and you have an idea of Sirmon’s initial contribution to his hometown.

“Before it was over, we had two grills going, and we were running three shifts a day under four tents, feeding those who were coming in to get needed supplies, or had otherwise heard that we were feeding folks for free,” Sirmon said, describing how he, his twin daughters another college student and several of his clients served the masses, with condiments and a bottle of water.

“That first day, we cooked about450 hotdogs; the next thing we knew, people were hearing about us through Facebook and word-of-mouth,” he said. “There were no hotdogs or buns left in Boone once we got started, because we bought them all. We had people from Winston Salem and Hickory bringing more to help us in our mission, and a sales rep that I know with US Foods helped us with even more. It was really cool to see the outpour of love and support from fiends and colleagues off themountain.”

Sirmon’s team was meeting the needs of many —including those who hadn’t had a meal in a couple of days, those coming into Lowes forshovelsand other supplies, those who didn’t want to go into larger settings like shelters and churches, and those who thought they were too dirty to sit down somewhere for a meal.

“We cried with people, we laughed and we prayed with them,” Sirmon said. “We heard so many heart-breaking stories of pain and loss that folks had experienced from Helene. What many of us saw as an inconvenience, was devastation for others.”

And what a blessing it was to help people in need, Sirmon said. “To be the hands and feet of Jesus in the midst of a crisis was just a beautiful experience and something we’ll never forget. It was very humbling to do what little we were able to do. It was an unplanned way to meet an immediate need; I had no idea, whatsoever, that it would turn into what it did. We were just trying to make sure people didn’t go hungry. We didn’t ask questions, we were just there to serve.”

Thanks to the contributions of a woman from Winston Salem, they were able to also hand out “survivor bags,” with water, crackers, a protein bar, etc. And, another financial advisor who closed his office came to help.

“Our typical days went from serving hot dogs to delivering supplies to the other side of Beech Mountain; we even ended up cooking eggs for breakfast one morning, being relieved to cut a tree off a house, then back to Boone to help serve lunch and dinner.”

Furthermore, Sirmon’s team later helped deliver and distribute over 400 smoked turkey dinners for Thanksgiving an hour away in Spruce Pine, that had been provided by another Edward Jones associate from Blue Ridge, Ga., in addition to 450 pies he purchased from Food Lion.

“Here’s the thing,” Sirmon said, “God has blessed me enough to where I can do things to help others. When you look at the Biblical reference in the book of Mark, even Jesus came to serve, not to be served. It’s what we’re all called to do.”

And, as far as the award goes?

“I had no idea that it was happening,” Sirmon said. “I was completely blown away. I wasn’t thinking about getting an award when we were feeding our communities something as simple hot dogs. That’s not what it’s about. I don’t think anything else matters a lot when you are hungry.”

More About Edward Jones

The Edward Jones branch−office business model, with more than 16,000 branches throughout North America, allows the firm’s more than 20,000 financial advisors, (reaching communities in 68% of U.S. counties), to identify what matters most to each individual client and create personalized strategies, with the goal of developing long−lasting relationships to help keep them on track toward their goals.

“At Edward Jones, we work in partnership with our clients, helping them explore their possibilities and build a financial path toward their best lives,” said Sirmon. “I am honored that clients have entrusted me with their relationships and their financial well−being, and I am humbled to receive this award,”

