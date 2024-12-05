Local Author, Terry Harmon, Slated for Book Signing Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Boone Mall

Terry Harmon will be at Boone Mall on Saturday with his book, CONVOLUTED: The 1972 Durham Family Triple Homicide, which has captured the attention of readers far and wide. Photo submitted

By Sherrie Norris

Local historian and author, Terry Harmon, will be at Boone Mall on Saturday, Dec. 7, with his riveting new book that has left the area mesmerized since its release in mid-August.

CONVOLUTED: The 1972 Durham Family Triple Homicide, quickly gained momentum among readers of all ages around The High Country and beyond. Harmon’s in-depth research, extensive interviews and inclusion of numerous photos, together with his ability to compile it all into the 500-plus page project, has been considered nothing short of an amazing feat.

Sorting through half a century of “evidence” — including court records, personal statements, observations and various theories about the deaths of a local businessman, his wife and teenage son, was a task that only the bravest would attempt. Harmon was the exception and did a phenomenal job bringing it full circle, and then some.

Harmon drew quite a fan base in the days and weeks following the book’s arrival in the Boone area. Captivated readers shared on social media frequent comments, their personal thoughts, conjectures and more regarding the murders. Many shared how they lost sleep at night, unable to put the book down until they had no other choice but to do so through sheer exhaustion. The book is still today a main topic of conversation in a variety of local settings.

Solved or unsolved? The “jury” is still out on that one, it seems.

While announced in 2022 by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office that the 50-year old unsolved Durham family triple murder case had, in fact, been unraveled, and the murderers identified, public opinion was not entirely convinced. After reading the incredible twists and turns found within the pages of Harmon’s book, many local residents, especially those with their own theories regarding the mysterious and horrendous incident, continue to remain skeptical.

When asked about the overall success of the book, so far, Harmon shared with High Country Press that he didn’t know exactly what to expect, especially in the beginning, but he felt sure it would generate a lot of interest locally, especially among those who were living in Watauga County at the time the murders occurred.

“I don’t have a way to identify who has purchased the book, but I think it’s safe to say – based on social media feedback – that many Wataugans have obtained a copy, either through Amazon or locally at Boone Drug or Mast Store. I can also determine from Amazon’s reports that there has been a handful of international sales.”

Since the book’s release, more than 700 copies have been purchased, Harmon said, which, he thinks, is a “decent showing” for the three-month period, thus far.

In addition to the paperback, Harmon released an eBook version about a month ago, and an audiobook is forthcoming, he stated, which will “ideally” appeal to varying consumer tastes and also expand sales.

On Amazon, the book has received a 96% 5-star rating, and has received dozens of written reviews. Comments that have been posted on the popular website from readers, include the following:

“Harmon balances detailed investigative work with compassion for the victims. CONVOLUTED is a compelling and respectful exploration of a cold case that has left a deep imprint on a small town.”

“A testament to the relentless pursuit of truth and justice…a standout piece of investigative journalism.”

“Clear distinctions between fact, opinion and pure guess work. Comprehensive…detailed, and absorbing. Exhaustive and unbiased.”

“Amazing research collides with amazing writing! Harmon has an amazing writer’s voice which brings the humanity to this crime. His prose is clear, engaging, and perfectly suited to the subject matter. He has an uncanny ability to present intricate details in a way that is both accessible and engrossing. A must-read for true crime enthusiasts seeking depth and intrigue.”

Those of us who have read the book couldn’t agree more with all the above, and encourage you, if you have not already done so, to purchase a copy and bring it to the upcoming book signing event, hosted by South’s Specialty Clothiers in the mall.

“Although I am in discussions about other possible events in the spring, this weekend’s book signing will be my first for this particular work,” Harmon said. “And I want to say a special thanks to Lou Ella South (a former teacher of mine) for inviting me to have the event at her business.”

Harmon will have a limited number of books with him on Saturday, and welcomes those who have already purchased their copies to bring them to be signed.

South’s is located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.

