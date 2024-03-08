Local Author, Randy Johnson, Named Travel Media Competition Winner from NATJA

The North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) announced that High Country writer Randy Johnson has won a Gold Award and an Honorable Mention in the 32nd Annual North American Travel Journalists Awards. The awards are held annually by NATJA, a national organization of travel journalists, to honor the best in travel writing, photography and destination marketing.

Both awards were given for articles that Johnson published in WNC Magazine, a Western North Carolina lifestyle magazine based in Asheville and a sister publication of Charleston and other magazines.

Randy Johnson led a “geography tour” around Grandfather Mountain to raise some money for the Mountains-to-Sea Trail recently.

Johnson won Gold in the “Cultural Travel” category for a feature article titled, “The Life and Legacy of Shelby Native and Bluegrass Icon Earl Scruggs,” about the Earl Scruggs music center museum and local music venues (in the Fall 2023 issue). The Honorable Mention came in the “Sports, Recreation, and Adventure” category for a feature article about winter camping in the High Country of Western North Carolina titled “Staked in the Snow: WNC’s Guide to Camping Out in Nature’s Starkest Season” (in the Winter 2023 issue). Both articles can be read under “Archived Issues” at https://wncmagazine.com.

The winter camping article included photos by Johnson and Kristian Jackson, a Boone area photographer who also provided the spectacular cover photo for that issue.

Helen Hernandez, CEO of the Los Angeles-based journalism organization said, “Selection of the winners was particularly difficult this year because of the outstanding quality and broad range of articles and images submitted. I wish to extend my congratulations to all the winners for their exceptional work.” Judges for the competition included award-winning newspaper and magazine editors as well as educators from across journalism disciplines. To qualify, an entry had to be published between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.

