Local Artists David and Julie Davis to Exhibit at Jones House in August

Boone, NC — The Jones House is proud to present a month-long exhibition featuring the dynamic works of local artists Julie Davis and David Davis. Opening August 1 and running through August 31, the exhibit will showcase an inspiring collection of mixed media works that reflect the artists’ decades-long dedication to craft, creativity, and the natural beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains that they call home.

The public is invited to attend a special gallery reception with the artists on Friday, August 1 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Mazie Jones Gallery, as a part of Downtown Boone’s First Friday Art Crawl, presented in partnership with the Watauga Arts Council. Light refreshments will be provided.

Drawing on a diverse range of media—including watercolor, acrylics, pen and ink, and more—the exhibition reveals the unique perspectives and shared sensibilities of two seasoned artists whose work is deeply rooted in place, experience, and personal expression.

Coupled in their passion for art and also in life, this husband-wife duo has individually made names for themselves in the High Country art scene. Their daughter Victoria has also taken up the family mantle and is developing her unique artistry in her own right.

Significantly, this will be the first time David and Julie have formally brought their work together for a combined gallery show.

“These are two of the area’s most talented artists,” says Jones House Cultural Resources Specialist Brad Farthing. “We are delighted for them to curate their individual art for a shared exhibition in the Mazie Jones gallery.”

Around Boone, Julie Davis is practically a household name among anyone who has even dabbled in the arts. Julie brings over 30 years of experience as both an artist and educator. Her work explores the intimacy of the human experience through watercolor, pen and ink, acrylic, colored pencil, and an array of experimental materials. As a longtime fine art materials consultant and educator, Julie has also empowered hundreds of emerging artists through private lessons, workshops, and her popular “2 Minute Art Tips” video series for Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff.

David Davis, a NC native, moved to Boone to attend Appalachian State University. This is where he met Julie while working at Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff. Like so many, he fell in love with the area and chose to stay after graduation. David’s art captures the awe of the world and people around him, seen in his vibrant landscapes and expressive figurative works. A mixed media artist, David primarily works in watercolor, inks, and acrylics, though as a true creative he has also experimented with clay, oil painting, and digital media. David’s process centers on the transformative power of light and color—using them as tools to explore emotion, connection, and nature’s quiet majesty.

“This is the kind of art that draws your eye, that you really need to slow down and take your time to appreciate,” says Farthing. “More than just a showcase of two exceptional and beloved local artists, this exhibition is a celebration of years of collected work – rooted in and inspired by this beautiful place and its people.”

Artwork by David Davis and Julie Davis will be on display throughout the month of August. The Jones House is open to the public daily – on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about gallery exhibitions and other programs at the Jones House, visit www.joneshouse.org.