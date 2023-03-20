Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road Homecoming @ the APP Highland Reverie Pairing Makes for a Great Night of Music

BOONE, NC – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country continues its LIVE @ the APP

concerts at the historic venue on King Street in downtown Boone, NC with Liam Purcell & Cane

Mill Road headlining its March 24 concert. The event will also feature Highland Reverie as an

opener starting at 7:30 p.m. Reserved tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, plus tax &

fees.

Rapidly rising on the bluegrass scene, Billboard-charting artists Liam Purcell & Cane Mill

Road have performed internationally and throughout the United States winning both industry

awards and the hearts of fans who turn out to see them at some of music’s most iconic

venues.

Growing up just down the road from Doc Watson, Liam Purcell leads Cane Mill Road as they

rock the traditional bluegrass standards they were raised on. In addition, they feature bold

original music with roots in the fertile grounds of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana. Their

powerful arrangements and dynamic stage presence have landed them main stage slots at

legendary festivals across the country.



Named Momentum Band of the Year by IBMA in 2019, the group is recognized as one of the

fastest growing bands in the industry. Their latest release, “Roots,” debuted at #6 on the

Billboard Bluegrass Album Charts, joining their three previous albums for a total of 12 weeks in

the Top 10. Bluegrass Unlimited said of the band, “[They’re] making their mark on bluegrass

and fueling the future.”

In 2022, bandleader Liam Purcell turned heads by sweeping the Rockygrass Instrumental

Championships on guitar, mandolin, and banjo, becoming the first person to in history to win all

three awards.

The group has been featured on national TV on PBS in appearances on David Holt’s State of

Music and Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour. Other performance highlights include Merlefest,

Grey Fox, The Berklee Performance Center, and Wide Open Bluegrass.

Influenced by the rich musical heritage of Appalachia, Highland Reverie’s Luke and Madison

Morris share a sound rooted in the folk traditions they grew up in. They use that same folk

tradition as a jumping-off point into new sonic landscapes and imaginative songwriting. Both

Luke and Madison grew up individually making music in the bluegrass scene. After crossing

paths at a bluegrass festival, the duo began regularly playing together in 2018.



Their music features lyrics and smooth harmonies that take the front seat while their soft

arrangements help to tell the story of each song. Together, the duo brings a modern take on

tradition that continues to evolve while remaining rooted in the music of Appalachia.



The first part of their name, “Highland,” refers to the area they call home, and old-time

bluegrass music from the Appalachian highlands is the foundation for everything they create.

The second part of their name, “Reverie,” describes a daydream or a trance. Used in a musical

context, it describes music that provokes a dream-like, meditative state. The pair loves the

feeling of being completely locked into a musical moment while the world fades away around

them. They strive to perform and create music that leaves the audience, “lost in a reverie.”



While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid online

convenience fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday

through Friday, or two hours prior to showtime. For a complete performance schedule of all

upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s

reimagined website at www.apptheatre.org.



Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.

