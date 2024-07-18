Take a Look and See How We Are Doing at the Hospitality House of Northwest N.C.

Thank you for being one of our valued supporters. We want to convey our thanks and make sure that you know the positive impact that you are having in the community. Below is our 2023 Annual Summary for you to view and/or download. Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. has been providing housing, shelter, food access, counseling, and crisis assistance to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty-related crises since 1984 – and your support has made this possible.

In 2023, we successfully moved 142 people out of homelessness and into their own homes – that’s close to 600 people so far this decade. We distributed over 21,000 lbs. of locally source dairy, meat and produce to households in the Bethel Community through the Remote Food Locker Program, served 181,268 meals out of our Community Kitchen, and distributed almost 100,000 lbs. of food through our Food Pantry. Additionally, we connected with 478 people out of our Wilkes Housing & Outreach Center, housed 32 people from our new Wilkes Opioid Recovery Housing Support Program and opened a Medical Care Outpost, in conjunction with High Country Community Health, as part of our Integrated Health Initiative.

Finally, we were thrilled to be recognized by the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund and their twelve leading experts, as a national leader on ending family homelessness, one of only thirty-eight agencies from across the country. This is a testament to your dedication and encouragement. THANK YOU!

As you read this, we are right in the middle of our year-long 40th anniversary celebration. We hope to see you at one, or several, of our upcoming events. Please feel free to reach out, your continued support is greatly appreciated.

With gratitude,

Tina B. Krause

Executive Director

Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina

