LETTER: Join me in casting a ballot for Sue Sweeting

Written by: The Retired Reverend J. Gary Gloster, Blowing Rock

I have known Sue Sweeting for ten years and write this letter to support her in her campaign for Watauga County Commissioner in the 5th District. My wife Julia and I attend St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock, the same church in which Sue is a very active member. As I think of her as a person in public life, three words come to mind: Strong/ Helping/ Healer.

A mutual friend said of Sue, after she had gone through a difficult time, “If I was in a foxhole I would want Sue to be with me.” He also said her middle name was “Tenacity.” Her strength is evidenced by her willingness to work hard for what she believes to be right for the good of all of the people.

Sue goes out of her way to assist those in need. She even offered her home and her medical wisdom for several days to a person who was in extreme pain from a cancerous tumor. She has been working tirelessly for several months to assist a retired Priest in Navajo Land to get water into her home.

Recently at a gathering of potential voters, Sue spoke at length and encouraged those present to consider it an important issue to improve ambulance arrival time in the community. Currently it may take as long as 45 minutes in Blowing Rock for someone in dire need to receive this assistance.

We need people in the political chaos of today who are concerned to Help and Heal. In Sue Sweeting, we have a person who cares for people, uses her strength, offers herself to the political arena to bring about a more caring and responsive community.

I hope you will join me in casting a ballot for Sue Sweeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

