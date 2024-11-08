Lees-McRae Theatre Arts Season to Return with 1960s Musical “Sweet Charity” November 21

Fans of romcoms, classical musical theatre, and Bob Fosse choreography will not want to miss the first production of the season from Lees-McRae Theatre Arts, “Sweet Charity.” While it was initially delayed due to Hurricane Helene, the show will make it to the stage Thursday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 24.

The dance-forward musical tells the story of Charity, a taxi dancer in 1960s New York City who is looking for love in all the wrong places.

“The tagline from the beginning of the show has been, ‘The adventures of a girl who wanted to be loved,’” junior Musical Theatre major LillyRuth Beck, who plays the titular role, said. “It’s basically about how this young woman finds her way in these different relationships, and how she bounces back. I think it’s a testament to who we are as humans.”

The show first premiered in 1966, and the music, style, and spirit of the show anchors itself in that era. Perhaps the strongest tie to the 60s and that classic era of musical theatre, is the choreography by iconic actor, choreographer, and dancer Bob Fosse.

While the show dives into the seemingly universal struggles of looking for love and trying to find oneself along the way, it is also imbued with a sense of hope and a positive outlook on life that will leave the audience smiling.

There will be three evening performances of “Sweet Charity” at 7 p.m. on November 21, 22, and 23, along with one matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. All performances will be held in Hayes Auditorium on the college’s North Campus.

Tickets for all showings of the production are on sale now and can be purchased online or in-person at the box office in Hayes Auditorium. Tickets purchased for the previous dates, which were cancelled due to the storm, will be honored for the rescheduled run of the show.

