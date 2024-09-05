Lees-McRae College to Host Homecoming 2024 Celebrations for Campus and Local Community Beginning October 4th

Lees-McRae College will host the annual Homecoming celebrations this year Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6. The weekend is scheduled full of athletics events, family fun, and Bobcat cheer for all ages, and this year, Lees-McRae extends an invitation to the community to join in on the celebration.

Local organizations and businesses will have booths to promote their products and services, and all-ages events will be held throughout the day on Saturday. Community events throughout the weekend are as follows:

Youth Cheerleading and Dance Clinic: During this clinic, hosted in the college’s Arthur Student Recreation Complex, future Bobcats will learn a cheerleading and dance routine including jumps, tumbling, stunts, and dance elements that they will perform at halftime of the women’s soccer Homecoming game. Register now >>

During this clinic, hosted in the college’s Arthur Student Recreation Complex, future Bobcats will learn a cheerleading and dance routine including jumps, tumbling, stunts, and dance elements that they will perform at halftime of the women’s soccer Homecoming game. Tailgating and athletics events: Tailgating check-in will be held in the Track Lot at Fred I. Dickerson Athletics Complex from 11 a.m. to noon. Set up your tailgating tent at Tate Field for a full day of athletics events including the women’s soccer game at 1 p.m. and the men’s soccer game at 3:30 p.m. Reserve your spot now >>

Tailgating check-in will be held in the Track Lot at Fred I. Dickerson Athletics Complex from 11 a.m. to noon. Set up your tailgating tent at Tate Field for a full day of athletics events including the women’s soccer game at 1 p.m. and the men’s soccer game at 3:30 p.m. Family Fun Zone: Throughout the afternoon, enjoy bounce houses, food trucks, face painting, yard games, and other family-friendly activities near Tate Field during the soccer games.

Throughout the afternoon, enjoy bounce houses, food trucks, face painting, yard games, and other family-friendly activities near Tate Field during the soccer games. Bobcat Fest: The Homecoming celebration caps off with this fun festival on the practice field at the Athletics Complex. Bobcat Fest will featuredinner, drinks, music, games, reunions, and more.

Planning to attend this year’s festivities? Help Lees-McRae plan the best Homecoming celebration yet by registering for each event you plan to attend >>

Learn more about Homecoming 2024 and explore the schedule for the whole weekend >>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

