Lees-McRae College New Opportunity School for Women Accepting Applications for Three Week Summer 2024 Session this June

The Lees-McRae College New Opportunity School for Women (NOSW) is now accepting applications for the program’s 20th annual summer session. This year’s session is held Sunday, June 2−Saturday, June 22.

The program was founded by Lees-McRae alumna Jane Baucom Stephenson (’57), and since its original inception in 1987 the program’s mission has remained the same: to improve the educational, financial, and personal circumstances of low-income women in the Southern Appalachia region.

NOSW is seeking 14 women to take part in this year’s session. The three-week residential program is free for participants, and assistance with travel and childcare costs are available. Throughout the session participants explore career options, set educational goals, and develop leadership skills, all while enjoying the college’s historic campus and the beautiful mountains that surround it.

Women who have or are pursuing a GED or high school diploma, are classified as low-income, who live in or hail from the Southern Appalachia region, and who are committed to taking the next step in their education and career are eligible to apply for this year’s session with NOSW.

For more information and to request a paper application, contact NOSW Program Director Jennie Harpold. Learn more about the program or download an application now.

