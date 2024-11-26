Lees-McRae College High Country Film and Speaker Series Returns with Teton Gravity Research Film for 2024 on Saturday, Dec. 7

The Lees-McRae High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series has returned for another year of exciting film screenings and speaker events, and this year’s series is kicking off with the Teton Gravity Research (TGR) film for 2024 on Saturday, Dec. 7.

This year’s Teton Gravity Research film will be screened at the Beech Mountain Brewery Taproom and Grill at 7 p.m. Doors for the event will open at 5 p.m., and all proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Lees-McRae Ski and Snowboard team as they begin their first varsity season.

This year’s film is “Beyond the Fantasy,” a film not only about snow sports, but also about turning dreams into reality. According to the TGR website, “Beyond the Fantasy” brings viewers along with athletes at the top of their game, “as they transform improbable mental images into breathtaking feats of athleticism and creativity. From the world’s most stunning mountain landscapes to the joyous absurdities that make riding on snow a way of life, this film is a celebration of the unbreakable bond that unites our community.”

Tickets for the opening event of this season’s High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series are on sale now. Tickets are $5 per person for Lees-McRae students, faculty, staff, and Beech Mountain Resort employees. Children and Beech Mountain Resort season pass holders can get tickets for $10 per person, and general admission for adults is $15 per person. Day-of tickets will be sold for $20 per person.

Get tickets now

