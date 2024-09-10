Lee Rankin of Apple Hill Farm in Banner Elk Inducted Into the WNC Ag Hall of Fame

Lee Rankin (right) and son Will, at the WNC Agricultural Hall of Fame on August 11th, 2024 at the Davis Events Center in Fletcher, NC. Photo by Dean Kanipe.

WNC Communities held the 32nd annual Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the WNC Agricultural Center – Davis Event Center in Fletcher. Watauga County alpaca farmer Lee Rankin, a tireless advocate for agritourism in the Western North Carolina, was inducted at this year’s luncheon.

Each year, this event serves as a testament to the hard work, innovation, and commitment of those who have shaped our agricultural heritage and future. It recognizes those responsible for agricultural advancement and aims to encourage, improve, and promote agriculture and agribusiness in the region.

Lee Rankin, the visionary behind Apple Hill Farm in Banner Elk, North Carolina, has been a transformative force in agritourism and agriculture for over two decades. Establishing her mountaintop farm more than 20 years ago, Lee created a thriving haven for a diverse array of animals including alpacas, llamas, angora goats, cows, pigs, chickens, and livestock guardian dogs. Under Lee’s stewardship, Apple Hill Farm has become a celebrated destination for families and visitors, offering immersive, educational tours and a range of products derived from her alpaca and angora goat fibers. Her farm is renowned for its breathtaking views, a spacious barn with meeting facilities, and a store featuring handcrafted items made from the wool sheared from her herd. The farm has welcomed over ninety thousand visitors since 2010, making it one of the region’s most recognized agritourism sites.

Lee’s commitment extends beyond her farm’s boundaries. She is a staunch advocate for agritourism and small-scale farming, frequently speaking, teaching, and consulting on the benefits of diversifying farm portfolios through agritourism. Since 2019, she has hosted the “Agricultural Tourism Works!” workshop on her farm, aimed at helping other small farmers incorporate agritourism into their operations. Her expertise in this field has been acknowledged on an international stage, with notable engagements at the CAMELIDynamics Conference and the International Agritourism Workshop.

In addition to her role as a successful farmer, Lee has been a driving force in the North Carolina Agritourism Networking Association, where she serves as President. The NC Agritourism Network, a member-driven nonprofit, supports agritourism professionals across North Carolina and beyond, organizing the annual NC Agritourism Conference. Lee’s leadership has been instrumental in promoting agritourism through initiatives such as the adoption of the Visit NC Farms App in the High Country, which now features approximately 100 agritourism destinations in the region.

Lee’s influence also extends to local organizations, having served as a dedicated member of the Watauga Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber recognized her efforts in 2016 with the Sue Wilmouth Award for the Advancement of Tourism. Her contributions to the agricultural community have been widely featured in publications like Carolina Mountain Life, Our State Magazine, and North Carolina Field and Family.

In addition to her agritourism endeavors, Lee produces fiber from her alpacas and angora goats, creating and selling a range of products in her farm store and at fiber fairs across the southeast. She also actively contributes to agricultural policy and community development as Vice President of the Watauga County Farm Bureau and a member of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Agritourism Advisory and Land Use Committee. Her service includes representing farmers as a national delegate at the American Farm Bureau Convention and participating in the Watauga County Cooperative Extension Advisory Board.

Lee’s journey began later in life after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America and writing her first book, Cookin’ Up a Storm: The Recipes of Annie Johnson. Her second book, Farm Family, released in 2024, further reflects her rich experiences. Lee and Apple Hill Farm were finalists for the 2021 NC Small Farmer of the Year Award, highlighting her significant impact on North Carolina’s agricultural landscape. Lee Rankin’s pioneering spirit and dedication make her a deserving member of the Western NC Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Also inducted this year was Haywood County leader James Ferguson, whose legacy is marked by pivotal achievements that have shaped the landscape of soil and water conservation in North Carolina and beyond. WNC Communities is honored to award stellar leaders in agriculture with a plaque on the prestigious WNC Agricultural Hall of Fame Wall located in the Davis Event Center on the grounds of the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher, NC.

