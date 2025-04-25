Key to the City: Boone Town Council Recognizes Trenton D’Agostino for His Success at the Special Olympics World Winter Games

Boone Town Council unanimously approved a resolution to award a “Key to the City” to Special Olympian, Trenton D’Agostino.

During the April 23, 2025 Boone Town Council meeting, the Boone Town Council unanimously approved a resolution to award a “Key to the City” to Special Olympian, Trenton D’Agostino. D’Agostino was also given a plaque that detailed the Town Council’s appreciation for his achievements.

An accomplished athlete, D’Agostino won two gold medals, one in the intermediate giant slalom snowboarding competition and another in the intermediate super G in the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy. As a Watauga County native, and as a graduate of Hardin Park Elementary School and Watauga High School, the Boone Town Council wanted to recognize these achievements with a tangible reminder of how proud D’Agostino’s community is of his journey.

“To my knowledge, Boone hasn’t awarded a key to the city since Mayor Hadley Wilson in the 1980s. In my reading about Trenton D’Agostino, seeing his dedication to the sport of Snowboarding and his success on the international stage representing our Country and Mountain community, I felt he was more than deserving. It’s not every day a member of the Boone community takes home two gold medals!” – Dalton George, Mayor Tempore for the Town of Boone.

Detective Jake Harkey of the Boone Police Department, alongside the Boone Town Council, presented D’Agostino’s awards. Detective Harkey has been an integral part of D’Agostino’s journey, working with him as a coach. “Trenton has worked hard, and I am so incredibly proud of his accomplishment.” Detective Harkey stated during the Boone Town Council meeting.

“We were also honored to have Detective Harkey help present the award, who has served as Trenton’s coach over the years. Knowing Boone PD’s role in supporting gave me even more encouragement that now was the time to reintroduce keys to the city.” – Dalton George, Mayor Tempore for the Town of Boone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

